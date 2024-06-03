CoD pro shows OG SMG meta better than Superi 46 in Warzone

CoD veteran DiazBiffle uncovered a new SMG meta that is supposedly better than the Superi 46 in Warzone. The creator recently uploaded a video on YouTube welcoming the classic Lachmann Shroud weapon back to the meta. Three massive kill-count games were included to showcase the power of his loadout with the forgotten SMG.

This article will highlight DiazBiffle’s new Lachmann Shroud meta build in Warzone with a short description of its attachments.

DiazBiffle’s new SMG Meta Lachmann Shroud loadout attachments in Warzone

Lachmann Shroud meta SMG build (Image via Activision)

Here are all the attachments that you can equip to enjoy the best Lachmann Shroud SMG meta in Warzone:

Trending

Barrel: 114mm Darkstar

114mm Darkstar Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Light

Kimura RYL33 Laser Light Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

40 Round Magazine Conversion Kit: JAK Decimator

The 114mm Darkstar increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, Hip Recoil Control, and Movement Speed. These are crucial stats that can help you be more agile around the map and participate in rapid gunfights.

The Kimura RYL33 Laser boosts aim walking steadiness, Tac-Stance spread, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed. The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop is a great underbarrel that can increase Aim Walking Speed, Movement Speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The 40-round extended magazine is important in the battle royale for taking down more than a single enemy operator without reloading. The JAK Decimator conversion kit increases headshot damage, bullet velocity, fire rate, flinch resistance, and ADS movement speed.

These attachments combined make the Lachmann Shroud a dominant SMG meta. It utilizes the agility of this weapon class and drastically improves ADS speed and accuracy.

Also read: Fastest TTK Weapon Loadouts in Warzone

Meta Lachmann Shroud loadout perks and equipment

You can use the following perks and equipment with the Lachmann Shroud meta in Warzone to make the most out of it:

Perk Package:

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment:

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Best secondary to DiazBiffle’s Lachmann Shroud meta build in Warzone

Kar98K weapon build (Image via Activision)

The Kar98K pairs very well with this SMG meta Lachmann Shroud loadout as it can land critical long-range shots. This SMG build can easily handle close and some mid-range gunfights. If used correctly, you can easily score a load of kills with both guns and dominate the entire lobby without breaking a sweat.

Also Read: Complete Kar98K Weapon Loadout for Warzone

Here is the Kar98K build that was used by the content creator:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long

Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: 7.62 High Grain Rounds

7.62 High Grain Rounds Slings: Target Sling

That concludes everything you need to know about DiazBiffle’s new SMG meta loadout in Warzone.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.