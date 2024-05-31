7 fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Warzone

Finding the best TTK (time-to-kill) weapons in Warzone can be challenging due to the game's ever-changing nature. Every major update brings significant weapon adjustments, and Season 4 is no exception. Using the fastest TTK weapons means you can eliminate enemies more quickly, but keep in mind that it doesn't necessarily make a weapon overpowered. Other attributes may hamper its performance, and weapons with higher TTK values often come with recoil that needs to be controlled.

With that said, this weapon guide outlines seven weapon loadouts with the fastest TTK in Warzone for Season 4.

Seven fastest TTK weapon loadouts in Warzone Season 4

1) FTAC Recon

FTAC battle rifle (Image via Activision)

The FTAC Recon is a carry-forward weapon from MW2 and boasts the fastest TTK ratings in the game. Within a range of 42 meters, this battle rifle achieves an impressive TTK of 601 ms. As a semi-auto weapon, it has some significant drawbacks, including a notably low bullet count, making it a skill-based choice that requires practice to master.

It features high recoil and gun kick, making it challenging to stay stable, but if mastered, it can secure quick kills in Warzone. The following build focuses on improving the weapon's recoil, increasing accuracy, and further extending its range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Scratch 20-L Suppressor

Scratch 20-L Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 15 Round Mag

2) BP50

BP50 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The BP50 assault rifle boasts impressive stats and has very minimal recoil, making it easy to control. It also has a great TTK (time-to-kill) rating and, along with other attributes, is one of the meta weapons in the game right now. Although it received a few nerfs in Warzone Season 4, its effectiveness has not decreased.

Within a range of 26 meters, it achieves a TTK of 700 ms. Its ease of control makes landing shots easy, making it a dominating weapon in the medium-range segment.

The build below focuses on further improving recoil and slightly increasing the damage range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Lore-9 Heavy Barrel Stock: Moat-40 Stock

Moat-40 Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 45 Round Mag

3) RAPP H

RAPP H LMG (Image via Activision)

The RAPP H LMG is a carry-forward weapon from MW2. This weapon boasts an impressive TTK rating in long-range battles, achieving a 750 ms TTK within 35 meters. It has low recoil and is stable, making it effective for long-range shooting. However, as a carry-forward weapon, its attachments are not very effective at enhancing its performance, and it is also very slow.

Although it has a great TTK, it is a situational weapon. When used exclusively for long-range engagements, the mobility drawback becomes less impactful. The following build will enhance the weapon's range, damage, accuracy, and recoil control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Casus Brake Optic: Corio Easgeseye 2.5x

Corio Easgeseye 2.5x Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

7.62x51mm High Grain Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 100 Round Mag

4) Superi 46

Superi 46 SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Superi 46 is a new SMG introduced in the Season 4 update, currently dominating the meta for close-range combat. As an SMG, it excels in close-quarter fights, offering good recoil control and accuracy. Remarkably, it can even hold its ground in medium-range engagements.

It boasts the lowest TTK among SMGs, with a TTK of 630 ms within 14 meters. Additionally, its insane strafe speed makes run-and-gun tactics easy and effective in battles.

The below build will enhance the weapon's overall recoil control and mobility.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensator

Zehmn35 Compensator Barrel: Zulu OP3 Light Barrel

Zulu OP3 Light Barrel Stock: Jak Cutthroat

Jak Cutthroat Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

5) Holger 556

Holger 556 AR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Holger 556 is another assault rifle that has impressive Time to Kill (TTK) ratings at medium range, establishing it as one of the top-tier weapons in the game. With the Season 4 update, it received a minor buff, extending its near-mid damage range and enhancing its viability at longer distances.

Boasting manageable recoil, average damage output, good accuracy, and stability, it features a 714 ms TTK rating within 34 meters and 877 ms TTK within 42 meters.

The following build focuses on improving recoil control, increasing accuracy, extending range, and providing a slight boost in damage.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor

Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Optic: Jak Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

6) Striker

Striker SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Striker has emerged as one of the top SMGs in the game following Season 4's nerfs to its competitors like the Rival-9, Striker-9, and AMR9. This weapon excels in close-range combat with its high firing rate, excellent recoil control, stability, and maximum mobility, allowing for aggressive engagements with enemies. Additionally, it boasts an impressive TTK rating of 651 ms within 12 meters.

The following build for Striker aims to further enhance the weapon's handling, improve recoil control, and extend its effective range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: ECS Requieter Suppressor

ECS Requieter Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: Lachmann MK2 Light Stock

Lachmann MK2 Light Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 60 Round Drum

7) MCW 6.8

MCW 5.6 marksman rifle in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The MCW 6.8 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle that boasts phenomenal TTK in medium to long-range battles. With its exceptionally high bullet velocity, it excels at longer ranges, although it does exhibit some recoil, which can be managed and decreased with the correct attachments. Featuring a commendable damage output and precision, it achieves a TTK of 759 ms within 46 meters and extends to 823 ms at 59 meters.

The following build aims to maximize the weapon's accuracy, improve recoil control, and further extend its range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor L Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Magazine: 60 Round Drum

That covers the seven best TTK weapon loadouts in Warzone Season 4.

