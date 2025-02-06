How to unlock AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a free reward in The Terminator event. As the name suggests, this Fire Mod transforms the Marksman Rifle into a full-auto weapon. Without the mod equipped, players can only use it in the semi-auto or the burst-fire mod. However, the weapon doesn't deal high damage nor does it have anything distinctive going for it, and this made it ineffective for most scenarios.

Fortunately, with the Full Auto mod, players can now use the weapon just like an Assault Rifle, making it a viable pick.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the new AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get the AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To unlock the AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must earn a total of 50 Skulls in The Terminator event. Once you are done collecting the Skulls, simply head over to the event page, where you can exchange the 50 Skulls for this mod. If you are uncertain about how to earn these Skulls, we got you covered.

Trending

Guide to unlocking the AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Every time you eliminate an enemy in Black Ops 6 (Multiplayer and Zombies) and Warzone, they will drop Skulls. Simply pick them up and they're yours to keep. In the Battle Royale title, you can also earn Skulls by opening loot caches. If you're short on time and want to fast-track the process, eliminate your enemies with fire or explosive damage for bonus Skulls.

After you've collected the required amount of Skulls and exchanged them for the AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone in the event shop, the Fire Mod will be unlocked permanently for use in the games.

Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack: How to get and what’s included

That covers everything that you must know about getting your hands on the new AEK-973 Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Once acquired, you'll unlock it permanently in the titles and won't lose it even if you enter a new Prestige Level.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback