Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack: How to get and what’s included

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack is now available to claim via the PlayStation store. As the name would suggest, it is exclusive to PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) players and can be claimed for free. However, users must have an active subscription to any of the PS Plus tiers. It is one of the most rewarding bundles in the games since it includes two Operator packs which would otherwise cost players 2900 COD Points.

In this brief article, we will take a closer look at the new pack, how you can claim it, and all the items that are included with it.

How to claim the Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack for free

Before we get started with the steps to claim the Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack for free you must ensure that you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Even the Essential tier would do.

With that out of the way, follow the steps stated below to grab the Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack for free:

First, head over to the PlayStation store.

Look up Black Ops 6.

On the game's page, scroll down to the Add-Ons section.

Find the Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack.

Select it and then click on Add to Library.

That's it. The bundle will now be added to your games. If you cannot find it under the Add-Ons section, you can head over to the PS Plus tab on your console and look for the pack under "Exclusive Packs."

What's included in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack?

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack includes 15 items. You will find all the items from the Jungle Trooper and Blood Letting bundles, along with a few additional goodies.

Here are all the items that are included with this free bundle:

" Exterminator " Operator skin for Grey

" Operator skin for Grey " Clear Cut " Operator skin for Nazir

" Operator skin for Nazir " Jungle Growl " Weapon Blueprint for the GPR 91 Assault Rifle

" Weapon Blueprint for the GPR 91 Assault Rifle " Devil's Playground " Weapon Blueprint for the LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle

" Weapon Blueprint for the LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle " Purifier " Weapon Blueprint for the KSV Submachine Gun

" Weapon Blueprint for the KSV Submachine Gun " Get Ahead " Emote

" Emote " Blowin' Minds " Emote

" Emote " Chaotic Blade " Emblem

" Emblem " Inflamed " Loading Screen

" Loading Screen " Messy Job " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Asset Acquired " Reticle

" Reticle " Headgear " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker " Major Mayhem " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker Double Player XP Token (1 Hour)

Double Weapon XP Token (1 Hour)

That covers everything you need to know about the latest free bundle in the game. As mentioned earlier, this bundle is exclusive for the PS4 and PS5 players. If you are on PC or Xbox, you are unfortunately out of luck for the time being.

