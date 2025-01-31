The Terminator event in Warzone: Release date, what to expect

Through the recent Season 2 patch notes, Treyarch revealed the Terminator event in Warzone. This highly anticipated event is a part of the crossover with the iconic Terminator movie and CoD. Starting on February 6, 2025, the event will continue until February 20, 2025, offering players some exclusive in-game freebies.

Gamers can participate in it across all game modes, including multiplayer and zombies. This article highlights the release date and explores the Terminator event in Warzone.

What to expect from the Terminator event in Warzone

As the name suggests, The Terminator event in Warzone is a collaboration between the iconic Terminator movie released in 1984 and CoD. It will last for two weeks, offering players a total of 13 items, including a Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle and a PP-919 SMG Weapon Blueprint. To earn such rewards, you must accumulate skulls.

The Terminator event will start on February 6, 2025 (Image via Activision)

You can earn skulls by eliminating players or zombies in a match. Moreover, opening supply caches in Warzone’s Urzikstan and Rebirth Island map also grants you some skulls. You can achieve the rewards faster if you use explosive or fire damage to eliminate enemies. This will grant you bonus skulls and speed up your progress.

Apart from the 13 rewards, this crossover will also feature a Terminator bundle. This will include a new Operator resembling Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with two Terminator Ultra skins: the humanlike “T-800” and the cyborg “Titanium Core,” inspired by the original movie.

That said, the bundle must be purchased from the in-game store by using CP (Call of Duty Points). Players must wait until February 6, 2025, to join the event and earn all rewards.

