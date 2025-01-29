The Generator Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

The Generator Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb can be done easily by following a few steps. Completing it will grant you 1,000 Essence, a full power-up, and some more loot. The entire Easter Egg can be accomplished within the Dig Site area and requires you to spend 500 Salvage. While it is not part of The Tomb's main quest, it's worth pursuing since you can earn 1,000 Essence right where you spawn.

This article guides you on how to complete the Generator Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

Guide to complete the Generator Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

Locate the Arsenal Machine

The Arsenal Machine (Image via Activision || YouTube/GNG Warzone)

From the Dig site area, use your mini-map to find the Arsenal Machine. Then, purchase the Dead Wire ammo mod from the machine for 500 Salvage and activate it on your weapon. If you don’t have enough Salvage, you can simply kill zombies to collect some.

Additionally, you can attach a silencer to your weapon to increase the drop rate of the currency. The area will be full of zombies, so you can easily find and slay quite a few.

Locate and shoot the generators

Shoot the Generators (Image via Activision/YouTube@GNG Warzone)

After you have activated the Dead Wire ammo mod, look for two generators in the Dig Site area. They usually spawn in common locations for everyone. The first generator is located on the right side immediately after you walk down the main staircase against the wall. The second generator is located next to the Armor Vest.

Activate the generators and complete the Generator Easter Egg

Complete the Generator easter egg to get loots in Black Ops 6 The Tomb (Image via Activision || YouTube/GNG Warzone)

Once you locate both generators, simply shoot them with your Dead Wire ammo-equipped weapon to activate them. Once done, you will notice some loot spawn over the pillar right at the center of the Dig Site.

The loot will include two 500 Essence, a full power-up, and two armor plates. The Essence can be useful for progressing in future quests, while the full power-up lets players overcharge their special ability meter.

That covers everything you need to know on how to complete the Generator Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb.

