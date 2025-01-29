Free Aether tool Easter Egg guide in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies

In The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies there are various Easter Eggs, one of which allows players to obtain a free Aether tool. This tool is extremely valuable for players in higher rounds as they get one of higher quality that helps upgrade the rarity level of a weapon. Once upgraded, the weapon transforms into a more powerful version capable of dealing greater damage to enemies. The Aether tool was first introduced in Black Ops Cold War, as a reward for defeating Elites in Zombies mode.

This article will guide you on how to get a free Aether tool in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to get a free Aether tool from the side Easter Egg in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies

Get an ice weapon

The Arsenal machine in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision || YouTube/TheGamingRevolution)

The initial step is to get a weapon that shoots ice. You can either build the Staff of Ice or buy the Cryo Freeze for Sally and Forth. The latter is the easier option, as you can purchase a Cryo Freeze ammo mod for 500 Salvage from the Arsenal (located in the Dig Site area). If you don’t have enough Salvage, you can try to kill a few zombies to earn some.

Head towards the Dark Aether Nexus

Open the Dark Aether Nexus and enter into it (Image via Activision || YouTube/TheGamingRevolution)

After modifying your weapon, make your way to the Dark Aether Nexus located in the Subterranean Temple area. If you haven't unlocked the Dark Aether Nexus yet, you can easily do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Head towards the Subterranean Temple area, which is located next door to the Shrine of the Hierophants.

Head towards the Subterranean Temple area, which is located next door to the Shrine of the Hierophants. Step 2: Once you arrive, you will find a Dark Aether crystal at the center mark in purple. There you need to place the Amulet, you collected from the Citadelle des Morts. This will activate the Dark Aether crystal.

Once you arrive, you will find a Dark Aether crystal at the center mark in purple. There you need to place the Amulet, you collected from the Citadelle des Morts. This will activate the Dark Aether crystal. Step 3: After you activate the crystal, some rays will emit from it, and the portal to the Dark Aether Nexus will open.

However, be cautious, as the portal will spawn zombies that you'll need to eliminate.

Get a free Aether tool

Shoot waterfalls to freeze them (Image via Activision || YouTube/TheGamingRevolution)

Once the zombies are taken care of, enter the Dark Aether Nexus and look for a green portal on the west side of the map. In that area, you will also find a crafting table. From there, you will notice two waterfalls, one on the right side and another on the left.

Use the ammo mod weapon to shoot both waterfalls to freeze them. After doing this, an Aether tool will appear in the center. Approach it to pick it up and use it to upgrade your weapon.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get a free Aether tool in The Tomb: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

