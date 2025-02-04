Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update is causing Blue Screen errors on PC

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update has been causing Blue Screen errors on PC. Also known as the Blue Screen of Death, this issue has been affecting numerous players since the update dropped on January 28, 2025. Right after the update was released, many players took to online platforms, like Reddit and X, claiming that the recent patch was to be blamed for causing BSOD errors. Unfortunately, Call of Duty didn't respond immediately.

However, now that a week has passed since the update dropped, the developers have acknowledged that it is indeed the latest patch that's causing these issues.

Call of Duty finally admits the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update being the culprit for Blue Screen errors

As stated, just a week after the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update dropped, Call of Duty confirmed that it was the culprit behind the Blue Screen errors on Windows PCs.

The error has affected countless players and has been a widespread issue among PC users since January 28, 2025. Many players reported that while playing, their PCs would suddenly crash, resulting in a Blue Screen error.

The issue is severe as it isn't just the game crashing to the desktop, but rather the entire system shutting down. This made it almost impossible for affected users to play the game since every time they would load in and play for a while, their PCs would crash with a BSOD error screen.

Although Call of Duty hasn’t specified the cause of the error, they have confirmed that a fix is currently in progress. However, as of this writing, the developers have not provided a release date or time frame for the BSOD error fix.

