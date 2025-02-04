DLC 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies: Everything we know

DLC 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies could involve Richtofen's Mansion in Liberty Falls. Multiple clues in the game point in this direction, the most recent one being the last cutscene of The Tomb, the latest DLC map introduced in Season 2. Moreover, the Mansion has also previously been featured in the introduction cinematic for Liberty Falls.

This article will explain everything we know about DLC 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies, including potential maps, storyline, and recurring characters.

DLC 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Mansion may make a return

In the ending scene of The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies, S.A.M AI explains to the crew that they must return to Liberty Falls at once. Since they have recovered the Sentinel Artifact, they now must activate and control it with an infusion of exotic materials. Interestingly, these materials are exclusively available in Liberty Falls, according to S.A.M.

In the last scene, the AI shows a digital image of a location in Liberty Falls with these directives:

"Find The Mansion"

Moreover, S.A.M. also tells the crew that they will see Agent Samanta Maxis soon. However, the cinematics in Modern Warfare Zombies explain that Maxis cannot be saved. Therefore, it is possible that S.A.M. is luring the crew into a trap as they return to Liberty Falls, where the AI is also physically present.

Furthermore, the Mansion mentioned in The Tomb's ending cinematic could be pointing toward Richtofen's Mansion shown in the Liberty Falls introduction cinematic. The building acts as a Temporal Flux Research Headquarters for Project Janus. It is essentially the key to traveling between the real world and the Dark Aether regions.

It is also possible that the Wunderwaffe will return with the release of DLC 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The weapon was previously seen in Modern Warfare Zombies and in Richtofen's hands in the Liberty Falls cinematic. It releases a chain of electricity that kills up to ten enemies at once.

Moreover, the Ray Gun Mark 2 may also return since its last outing in Black Ops 4. As of now, no release dates have been hinted at for the release of DLC 3 in Black Ops 6 Zombies. However, players can expect it to be released by April 2025 or in May 2025.

