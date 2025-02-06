How to unlock the War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6

The War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6 is now available as a free reward in the "The Terminator" event. Although the War Machine is new to the title, it has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since Black Ops 2, albeit under different names. It's a grenade launcher that deals massive damage on impact, instantly taking out any target in its damage radius. The launcher fires in rounds of three and comes with a magazine size of 30, making it a powerhouse to clear objective sites from enemy targets without breaking a sweat.

In this guide, we'll explain how to get the War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6.

How to get the War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6

To unlock the War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6, you must earn a total of 100 Skulls in The Terminator. Once you have collected the Skulls, just head over to the event page and exchange them for the War Machine. If you are unsure how to earn Skulls, fret not — we'll explain everything you need to know.

Guide to unlocking the War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

During the "The Terminator" event (February 6 - 20, 2025), every time you take out an enemy in Black Ops 6 (both Multiplayer and Zombies) or Warzone, they'll drop Skulls. Pick them up and they are yours to keep. You can also earn Skulls by opening loot caches in the BR game. If you take out enemies with explosives or fire damage, they'll drop additional Skulls, making collection easier for you.

After amassing 100 Skulls, simply navigate to the event page for The Terminator and trade them there for the War Machine Scorestreak. Once unlocked, the Scorestreak is yours to keep permanently. Even if you Prestige, you won't have to unlock it again.

To use it in-game, you must first equip it in your loadout menu and then get on a Scorestreak of 1300 points to access it in the match.

That covers everything need to know about the War Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6.

