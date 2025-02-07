Jumpscare Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb 

The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of secrets, including the Jumpscare Easter Egg. While many such discoveries reward players with items like the Self-Revive Kit and Ammo Mods, this one doesn’t grant any in-game benefit, instead, it delivers a sudden scare.

This Easter Egg is best experienced with friends, as the fun factor increases significantly compared to solo play. You can set up the Easter Egg without your teammates knowing, catching them off guard with an unexpected jumpscare.

This guide will explain how to activate the Jumpscare Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb and how it works.

How to activate the Jumpscare Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb?

Finding the Jumpscare Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies' The Tomb is straightforward. All you need to do is aim at a statue to activate it. The key is knowing where the statue spawns, as it can appear in one of three possible locations.

Once you find it, simply aim at it, and the Easter Egg will activate. However, the jumpscare itself will trigger at a random time when you collect ground loot such as Salvage or equipment.

Statue Spawn Locations

Neolithic Catacombs (Deadshot Daiquiri Room)

Statue location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

The first possible location is in the Neolithic Catacombs, inside the room where the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk-a-Cola machine is found.

To the right of the machine, there's a large hole in the wall that you can see through but cannot enter.

Look south through the opening, if the statue has spawned there, it will be facing away from you.

Neolithic Catacombs (Beside the Mystery Box)

Statue Location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

The second possible location is in the room adjacent to the Deadshot Daiquiri area, where the Mystery Box is present.

Near the box, there is another similar opening in the wall.

Look southeast through the hole, if the statue is there, you’ll see it clearly.

Deep Excavation

Statue Location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

The third location where it is possible to find the statue is the Deep Excavation area.

The statue is easily visible once you enter the Subterranean Temple.

It will be present on the highest point above a stone, making it the easiest to spot.

Activating the Jumpscare Easter Egg

The Jumpscare (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

Once you find the statue, simply aim at it. The statue will rotate, its eyes will glow red, and you’ll hear a whisper, this confirms that the Easter Egg is active.

After activation, the jumpscare will trigger randomly when you or your teammates pick up an item from the ground.

Once the jumpscare happens, the statue will respawn at one of the three locations, allowing you to repeat the Easter Egg multiple times.

