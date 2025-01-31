Free Self Revive and Light mend Easter Egg guide in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

The Tomb map in Black Ops 6 Zombies features various side Easter Eggs that grant valuable items for free, saving Essence and Salvage. One such Easter Egg, which involves pot shooting, rewards players with a Self-Revive Kit and the Light Mend Ammo Mod after completion.
This Easter Egg is especially useful if you've already used your default Self-Revive Kit, as it provides a free replacement instead of spending 1,500 Salvage at the crafting table.
To complete it, you must shoot 10 pots scattered across The Tomb map. Once all are destroyed, you'll receive the rewards. If you're wondering where to find all 10 pots, this article provides a detailed guide to their exact locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
The pot shooting Easter Egg in The Tomb grants a free Self-Revive and the Light Mend ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies
This is one of the easiest Easter Eggs to complete, and the rewards are well worth the minimal effort. Before you start, it's important to know where the 10 pots are located. These pots can be found throughout The Tomb map, except in the Dark Aether Nexus region, which doesn’t have any.
Some locations have multiple pots. Here’s a breakdown of how many pots each area contains:
- Dig Site – 3
- Neolithic Catacombs – 1
- Ossuary – 1
- Subterranean Temple – 2
- Deep Excavation – 1
- Tombs – 1
- Shrine of the Hierophants – 1
Dig Site
- The first pot is located directly above where you spawn. Simply head right and look up; you’ll easily spot it.
- The second pot is above the locked door on the right side.
- The third pot is in the upper section of Dig Site, in the Roman Mausoleum. Look to the right of the headless statue and you will spot the pot at the top of the building.
Neolithic Catacombs
- As you enter the Neolithic Catacombs, cross the Deadshot Daiquiri machine. Proceed right to find a large gap that you can’t access. Look through this gap, and on the extreme right, you'll spot the pot.
Ossuary
- There are two narrow passageways with Arrow Traps in Ossuary. Look above the left passage’s Arrow Trap to find the pot. It may be a bit hard to see as it blends with the wall behind it. Check the embedded image for the precise location.
Subterranean Temple
- The first pot is just above the portal door.
- For the second pot, look above for a large opening. To get a better angle, head right and look through the hole to spot the pot.
Deep Excavation
- At Deep Excavation, stand near the Amalgam statue, look left, and above the wall to find the pot.
Tombs
- In the Tombs area, face east to see massive bull wall paintings on both the right and left walls. Look directly above the right wall to find the pot.
Shrine of the Hierophants
- The final pot is located in Shrine of the Hierophants. Head to the Stamin-Up perk machine, look up, and you’ll spot the pot.
Once you’ve shot all 10 pots, the rewards will appear: a Self-Revive Kit and the Light Mend Ammo Mod, which you can equip to your weapon.
