If you are wondering how to unlock all Terminator skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you've come to the right place. The Terminator event in the game is live right now, and Call of Duty has introduced a brand new tracer pack bundle where you can get two Terminator skins in the game: THE “T-800” Operator Ultra Skin and “Endo Titanium Core” Operator Ultra Skin.

Read on to learn more about how to get all the Terminator skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get T-800 and Endo Titanium Core operator skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Both “T-800” Operator Ultra Skin and “Endo Titanium Core” Operator Ultra Skin are part of the same bundle called Tracer Pack The Terminator. The tracer pack costs 3,000 Call of Duty Points. In order to purchase the bundle, here are the steps that you need to follow.

Trending

Open Call of Duty HQ, and go to the Store page

Under the Featured tab, The Terminator Tracer Pack will be the first bundle as long as the event is live.

Click on purchase, and the bundle will be yours to keep forever.

The Terminator Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you don't have enough Call of Duty Points, you can also purchase them from the in-game store. Here is a breakdown of the CP prices available right now.

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

Everything included in the Tracer Pack The Terminator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Not just the two operator skins; there are several other items included in the bundle as well. If you are a fan of The Terminator movie franchise, it's absolutely worth checking the items out. Here are all the cosmetics and items you'll obtain upon purchasing the bundle:

“T-800” Operator Ultra Skin

“Endo Titanium Core” Operator Ultra Skin

Four Red Tracer-equipped Weapon Blueprints

“T-800 Style” Finishing Move

“Tracking… Tracking…” Emote

“What Pain?” Emblem

“Lookin’ Fly” Calling Card

That covers everything you need to know about The Terminator Tracer Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Check out our other Call of Duty-related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback