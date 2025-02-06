The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which is currently underway, is the first major event in Season 2 of the games. It offers numerous items for players to collect as rewards, including a new Scorestreak and weapon mods. Most of these rewards are themed around the Terminator and can be acquired for free.

In this article, we take a closer look at all the rewards in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how you can get them all.

All rewards in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and how to get them

To earn the rewards in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must collect 'skulls.' Every time you eliminate an enemy in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, they will drop skulls. Alternatively, in Warzone, you can earn skulls by opening loot caches. They can then be exchanged in the event shop for various rewards.

Trending

There are various rewards in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Listed below are all the rewards in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Double XP Token - 5 Skulls

"Ocular System" Charm - 15 Skulls

"Don’t Blink" Calling Card - 25 Skulls

"The Terminator" Loading Screen - 10 Skulls

AEK-973 Full Auto Mod - 50 Skulls

"Cyberdyne Systems" Sticker - 10 Skulls

Double Weapon XP Token - 10 Skulls

"Big Corp" Spray - 10 Skulls

Double Battle Pass XP Token - 5 Skulls

"Scanning" Emblem - 25 Skulls

Reactive Armor Perk - 50 Skulls

War Machine Scorestreak - 100 Skulls

"Judgment" PP-919 Blueprint/ "Close Range" PP-919 Blueprint (BlackCell only) - Unlock all 12 rewards

Also read: How does Challenge Tracking in Black Ops 6 work?

If you're uncertain about how to unlock these rewards, here's an example. Let's say you want to unlock the AEK-973 Full Auto Mod. To acquire it, you must earn a total of 50 skulls in the games. As mentioned, you can do so by eliminating enemies or opening loot caches in Warzone. Once you've collected 50 skulls, head to the event page to trade them for the AEK-973 Full Auto Mod.

To unlock all the rewards in the event, including the Mastery Reward i.e., the "Judgment" PP-919 Blueprint, you must earn 315 skulls. You do not have to limit yourself to a particular mode or game. Since cross-progression is enabled, you can get these skulls in Multiplayer, Zombies, or the various modes in the BR title.

Read more: Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack: How to get and what’s included

That covers everything there is to know about The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. It's worth noting that some rewards are exclusive to the event. Once it concludes on February 20, 2025, you'll no longer be able to get them. Hence, it's advised to start grinding now.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback