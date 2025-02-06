How to unlock the Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone 

The Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone is a free reward in The Terminator event. It is the latest Perk to join the game with the Season 2 update, and brings a unique feature to the table. This Perk possesses the ability to auto-regenerate your armor. When equipped, your armor plates will automatically regenerate to 50% of the maximum capacity, but there's a catch.

It will only generate your shields if you have not taken any damage in the preceding five seconds. Despite this mechanism in place to balance the Perk, it certainly has its uses in the game. It will especially be important in the early game or in the late game, where the time to loot is quite low and players must concentrate on surviving gunfights.

In such scenarios, if you manage to keep yourself safe for even five seconds, you'll have half your shields back without having to look for additional armor plates and can focus on staying safe.

Now that you know how it works, let us take a closer look at how you can unlock the Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone.

How to get the Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone

To unlock the Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone, you must earn 50 Skulls in The Terminator event. That's it. Once you have collected 50 Skulls, head over to the event page, and there, you can exchange them for the Perk. If you're uncertain about how you can earn said Skulls, fret not, and read on.

Anytime you take out an enemy in Warzone or open a loot cache, they might drop a Skull. Simply pick it up, and it's yours to keep. If you don't want to earn them in the battle royale title, you can also do so in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer or Zombies. As cross-progression is enabled by default, you can start collecting Skulls in either of the games or any public mode.

If you eliminate your enemies with explosives or fire damage, you will earn bonus Skulls in the games, drastically reducing the time required to earn them and unlock the Perk.

Once unlocked, it will be available exclusively in Warzone. You can equip it to your loadout's second Perk slot (Red).

That covers everything you need to know about unlocking the new Reactive Armor Perk in Warzone.

