All new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Call of Duty has introduced five new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2. However, only three of them are available in the shooter at the moment and the other two will be making their way to the title later with the mid-season update. For now, players are getting two core maps and one strike map, featuring numerous locations and different environments for players to explore. It is worth noting that four out of these five maps are completely new, and one of them is a remaster of a popular map from Black Ops 2.

Without further ado, let us take a closer look at all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2.

Exploring all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2

Below is a list of all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2:

Bounty

Dealership

Lifeline

Bullet

Grind

Here's what you should know about all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2:

Bounty (Launch)

Bounty in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Bounty is one of the launch maps for Season 2. It is a Core map, meaning that it is medium in size and features regular 6v6 matches. The map is located at the top of an Avalon skyscraper, where the Rogue team infiltrates the penthouse, which is controlled by a local crime boss. The map screams luxury, as is evident by all the images. It features a nightclub, a lounge, neon sights, and more. Engagements on this map will be mostly close-range and scope for medium-range fights.

Dealership (Launch)

Dealership in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Dealership is another one of the launch maps for Black Ops 6 Season 2. It is also a Core map featuring 6v6 matches. It is based on a fictional car dealership called the Pallasar. The dealership is a luxurious showroom for the wealthiest in the city. But behind the doors, it is a black market for the underworld to smuggle their loot. Most gunfights on this map will be either in closed spaces or in medium ranges. It doesn't provide enough scope for long-range fights.

Lifeline (Launch)

Lifeline in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Lifeline is a Strike map, meaning that it is quite smaller in scale compared to the two mentioned earlier. It will feature both 2v2 and 6v6 matches. For veteran fans of the series, the map might seem familiar, as it is a reimagined version of the classic map, Hijacked. Although fundamentally different, the resemblance is uncanny. As it is a small map, expect fast-paced, close-range gunfights. This is the map where all SMGs and Shotguns reign supreme. This is the last of the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2 that is available at launch.

Bullet (Mid-season)

Bullet in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Bullet isn't available in the game at the moment and will arrive with the Season 2 Reloaded (mid-season) update. Like Lifeline, it is a Strike map featuring both 2v2 and 6v6 matches. This is probably one of the most unique maps that will be added to the game. Players will infiltrate a moving bullet train (hence the name) and fight inside as it keeps moving. Needless to say, it will feature small and compact areas for them to engage in.

Players can also get on top of the roof of the train if required, but they must be careful as falling off the train will cause instant death.

Grind (Mid-season)

Grind in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The last of the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2 is Grind. Veteran fans of the Call of Duty franchise will be familiar with this map - the skatepark with ramps and an indoor stadium for players to fight it out. It will be a Core map, just like the original, and will feature 6v6 matches. According to the COD Blog, there's a secret to this remastered map that the developers will reveal later in the season.

That covers all the new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2. With a proper balance of Core and Strike maps, new Multiplayer maps in Black Ops 6 Season 2 are quite varied and should appeal to most of the player base as they offer something for everyone.

