Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone down on PS5? PSN server issue explained 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are currently down on PlayStation 5. Not just these two Call of Duty games; any game that requires an active PSN connection is down now. By the time of the writing, it's been almost 7 hours that the PSN servers have been down, which means you won't be able to play any game that requires online connectivity.

Read on to learn more about the latest PSN server issue and how it affects Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Warzone, and other games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are down on PS5; PSN server issue still persists

It's not just PS5; Call of Duty is unplayable on every modern PlayStation device. On their official Ask PlayStation X account, PlayStation has stated,

"We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN."

Here are all the issues that players might face during this outage:

Account management

Sign in

Create account

Edit account details

Affected platforms:

Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

Gaming and social

Details

Game streaming

Affected platforms:

Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

Affected services:

You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.

PlayStation Store

Details

Purchase

Download

Browse

Search

Redeem vouchers

Affected platforms:

Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

Affected services:

You might have difficulty getting products in the PlayStation Store.

While the exact time is still unknown, the PSN servers went down around 4 PM PT, February 7. A large number of users started posting on X that they are unable to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, and all the other online games. Sony has currently acknowledged the issue and revealed that they are working on a fix. We are yet to know the exact cause behind the sudden server outage.

By the time of the writing, some of the users have notified that the PSN servers are coming back online for them. However, the official server status still shows that the outage is ongoing. We will notify as soon as there is official confirmation that the server is online.

