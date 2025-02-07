Rejoin feature in Warzone is reportedly still broken

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Feb 07, 2025 23:09 GMT
Players struggle with the rejoin feature in Warzone

According to u/TheEscortGamer on Reddit, the match rejoin feature in Warzone is still broken. The feature is not new to the game and has been present since Warzone 2 (2023). However, as per the post, it still does not work as intended. Many others have taken to online platforms such as Reddit and X to bring attention to the issue. But Call of Duty has yet to respond to these concerns.

Read below to learn more about the issues users are facing with the rejoin feature in Warzone.

Players report issues with the rejoin feature in Warzone

The rejoin feature in Warzone allows players to quickly get back into the match if their game happens to crash. However, users have reported that it doesn't work for them. When they try to load into a game using the rejoin feature, it would get stuck in an endless loop of loading screens, preventing them from connecting to the match.

also-read-trending Trending
The rejoin feature NEVER works... byu/TheEscortGamer inCODWarzone

On the other hand, a few players who could get past the loading screens, report that the game doesn't render the terrain and assets as it should, leaving them with low-resolution textures, which makes visibility an issue.

The rejoin match feature was certainly welcomed by fans when it was added back in 2023. However, even back then, they reported issues with the feature and a lot of them couldn't take advantage of it.

When the feature is functioning, as long as a player in the squad is alive, the rejoin feature allows users to quickly reconnect to a match. This enables them to join the fight and assist their teammates with survival if the game happens to crash. But as of now, the feature remains unusable for many.

