How to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

If you are short on time and want to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you're at the right place. The first major event of S2 is currently underway. During this event, players can earn 13 free rewards and all it requires of them is to play the games, earn Skulls, and trade them in for rewards in the event shop. Players can earn Skulls by eliminating enemies in both games or opening loot caches in Warzone.

If you want to earn all 13 rewards, you must collect a total of 315 Skulls. This can unfortunately be time-consuming.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best ways to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Best ways to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

There are various strategies to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. In this guide, however, we'll only go over two of the fastest ones. Depending on your preferred game, here is how you can grab a bunch of Skulls in no time:

Plunder (Warzone)

Getting hands-on Skulls quickly in The Terminator event by playing Plunder in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

This is without a doubt the fastest way to get a lot of Skulls. In this strategy, all you need to do is drop into an isolated location on the map and open loot caches. That is it. If you play through an entire match simply opening loot caches, you can easily earn 100 Skulls per game if not more.

This means if you play only three to four matches of Plunder, you'll have enough Skulls to unlock all the rewards in The Terminator event.

Hardcore Stakeout (Multiplayer)

Earning Skulls in The Terminator event by playing Hardcore Stakeout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Activision)

Your next best bet to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is by playing Hardcore Stakeout. Simply kill enemies using explosive or fire damage, and collect the Skulls. You can obviously use your gun to do so but eliminating enemies with explosive or fire damage grants you bonus skulls. Hence, it is recommended to use the Danger Close Wildcard as it allows you to carry two Lethals simultaneously.

Using this trick, you'll earn 20-25 Skulls per match. Although this isn't much, it is worth noting that a match of Plunder can be longer than a match of Stakeout. So, at the end of the day, you're essentially earning Skulls at almost the same rate.

That covers the best ways to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Do note that you can also earn them in Zombies. However, it tends to become difficult over time.

Regardless, you can't go wrong with either of the strategies mentioned above to earn Skulls quickly in The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

