Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 crossover details leaked

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:14 GMT
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 crossover details leaked
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 crossover gets leaked online (Image via Paramount Pictures/ Nickelodeon/Activision)

Several leaks from popular sources suggest that Black Ops 6 is set to have crossover with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The exact release dates of this event remain shrouded in mystery; however, @CODWarfareForum recently shed some light on the content that could be featured in the crossover event. The X page is a popular source of Call of Duty-related leaks, lending the information some intrigue.

Let us review all the leaked content details for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Black Ops 6 Crossover.

Note: This article is based on leaks, readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Black Ops 6 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leaks suggest an upcoming crossover

also-read-trending Trending

Popular X page @CODWarfareForum leaked key details about the upcoming Black Ops 6 and TMNT crossover on February 6, 2025. The post focused on possible Operator skins, game modes, melee weapons, and much more.

Here are all the leaked Operator skins that could be coming to the game:

  • Leo
  • Raph
  • Mikey
  • Donatello

The four skins feature all the members of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They are skilled turtle ninjas who assume different roles in their team dynamics and use various melee weapons. The leaker suggested that these weapons could also be featured during the crossover event:

  • Katana
  • Bo Staff
  • Sai's
  • Nun-Chucks
  • Skateboard

Leo popularly uses the katana in the comics and other TMNT media. Meanwhile, the Sais are associated with Raph, and the Nun-Chucks belong to Michaelangelo. Finally, Donatello uses the Bo Staff.

The post also predicted a new map called Grind for the upcoming event. The map happens to match the theme of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and can be expected as a part of the crossover.

Finally, @CODWarfareForum also suggested that a new event pass and game modes could grace Black Ops 6 during the TMNT crossover event. As of the time of writing, Activision has not made any official announcements regarding the crossover.

However, the leaker previously forecasted the event on January 29, 2025, with absolute certainty. The page also predicted themed bundles; however, it did not provide any specific details about them.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
