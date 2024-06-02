Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone is now available. as the latest addition to the assortment of cosmetic bundles in Season 4. This pack includes numerous in-game customizations, with two flashy weapon blueprints. Along with that, it also brings a series of attractive skins at a competitive price.

This article will overview the Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price, items, and more.

Price of the Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone

The Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle is priced at 1400 CP (Call of Duty points), less expensive than the standard Tracer packs. While it's already a relatively cheap buy at its price point, you can further reduce its cost by using your extra CP from past transactions.

Check out the CP-cash conversion in MW3 and Warzone below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

After getting enough points, go to the in-game store of either MW3 or Warzone to purchase the bundle.

What's included in the Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Dragon's Sight Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle contains two blueprints for the MCW 6.8 marksman rifle and the BAL-27 assault rifle among other items. However, the weapon bundle does not feature any Operator skin.

Here are the full contents of the bundle:

"Dragon's Sight" BAL-27 Weapon Blueprint

BAL-27 Weapon Blueprint "Dragon's Gaze" MCW 6.8 Weapon Blueprint

MCW 6.8 Weapon Blueprint "Dragon's Flavor" Large Decal

Large Decal "Dragon's Dumpling Splash" Large Decal

Large Decal ''Sail To Victory" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Dragon's Wrath" Loading Screen

Is the Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Dragon's Wrath weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone showcases two unique weapon blueprints. Furthermore, the bundle takes inspiration from Chinese mythology and features Dragon-themed cosmetics.

Players interested in mythological creatures and fancy dragon-themed skins can go for this bundle. However, those specifically looking for an Operator bundle or Tracer Pack, can skip this as there are many other bundles in Season 4 that feature them.

