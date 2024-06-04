How Sgt Griggs survived the Nuclear explosion in CoD 4 Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty series has thrusted players into numerous mysterious missions, with the Shock and Awe mission in CoD 4 Modern Warfare being one of them. The quest left fans astonished and raised questions regarding the survival of Sgt Griggs. Sergeant Griggs is one of the characters in CoD 4 Modern Warfare who was a part of the ending mission, Shock and Awe.

This article dives into the possibilities of how Sgt Griggs survived in CoD 4 Modern Warfare.

Explanation of how Sgt Griggs survived in CoD 4 Modern Warfare

The Shock and Awe mission (Image via Activision || YouTube@VarieZ)

CoD 4 Modern Warfare was the first game of the series set in the modern era. It has both campaign and multiplayer modes, with the former featuring missions you can complete through Sgt Paul Jackson’s perspective.

Trending

Read more: Shatter weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Shock and Awe was the penultimate mission where Sgt Paul Jackson, along with his squad under the leadership of Lt Vasquez, tried to capture Khaled Al-Asad, the antagonist, in his capital city. In that mission, after a deadly fight with Khaled Al-Asad’s squad, Sgt Paul Jackson and his team — including Sgt Griggs — tried to escape due to the nuclear threat which was informed by SEAL Team 6.

There were multiple helicopters present at the scene for the rescue, and Sgt Griggs was in one of them that left the area early before the blast occurred. The other chopper stayed back to save the downed pilots and squad members.

Since there is no official explanation, we can assume Sgt Griggs survived due to his location at the time of the explosion. The mission shows that the nuclear blast was sudden and unexpected, but not all members of the squad, including Sgt Griggs, were present at its epicenter.

Also read: How to collect DNA samples in Warzone and MW3 Critical Countdown event?

Sgt Griggs's position appeared to be far from the blast area and the need for his character to continue pushing the story forward explains how he survived the nuclear explosion.

This concludes our foray into how Sgt Griggs survived in CoD 4 Modern Warfare.

Check out more Call of Duty articles here: