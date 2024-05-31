Shatter weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 saw a bunch of new cosmetic packs in the game, with the latest being the Shatter weapon bundle. As the name suggests, this pack contains a weapon blueprint and other in-game accessories featuring a broken glass aesthetic. Those waiting for the launch of Call of Duty x Gundam crossover bundles may want to check this offering in the store.

Read below to learn more about the contents of the Shatter bundle, including its price, contents, and if it's worth the cash.

What is the price of the Shatter weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Shatter weapon bundle is priced at 1,100 Call of Duty points (CP), which is less expensive than the standard packs in the game. While it's already a relatively cheap buy at its price point, you can further reduce its cost by using your extra CP from past transactions.

Check out the CP-cash conversion in MW3 and Warzone below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

After getting enough points, go to the in-game store of either MW3 or Warzone to purchase the bundle.

What's included in the Shatter weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The new bundle contains two weapon blueprints for RAM-7 and MTZ Interceptor, and a few in-game accessories. Note that the bundle does not have any Operator skin included.

Here are the full contents of the bundle:

"Fractured Lineage" RAM-7 Weapon Blueprint

RAM-7 Weapon Blueprint "The Accident" MTZ Interceptor Weapon Blueprint

MTZ Interceptor Weapon Blueprint "Smashed" Large Decal

Large Decal "Warning Shots" Calling Card

Calling Card "Eyeglass" Weapon sticker

Weapon sticker "Fixed It!" Weapon Charm

Is the Shatter weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The new Shatter bundle is a great purchase for those who like to get their hands on cool weapon aesthetics without spending a lot on Operator skins. However, if you have a tight budget and want to save your CP for the upcoming Season 4 crossovers, then you may want to skip this pack.

Based on the Season 4 content map, we can expect a Call of Duty x Gundam crossover, alongside a top-secret collaboration with the Fallout franchise, as leaked by data miners.

