Call of Duty recently released a bundle that pays homage to a very popular meme in internet culture, the iconic ‘Press F’ meme stemming from the moment players were asked to “Press F to pay respects” amid a funeral scene in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. This bundle contains an operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and other cosmetics related to the meme.

In this article, we will look into what's included in this bundle, its price, and whether it’s worth buying or not.

What is the price of the Press F bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The price of the Press F bundle is 1800 COD points (image via Activision)

The Press F in MW3 and Warzone is priced at only 1800 COD points, which roughly translates to $17 in case players want to buy the COD points from the store. Players can also utilize any existing currency that’s left from previous purchases to offset the cost.

Here is the Call of Duty store’s CP to cash conversion list:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

The bundle can be purchased from the store after you have a sufficient amount of CP, and it should be available right away.

What’s included in the Press F bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Press F bundle has six items, including blueprints for the KATT-AMR and AMR9. Here is the list of items you can find in the Press F bundle:

“Keyboard Warrior” operator skin for Price (finishing move: Kneecaps and Brainpans)

“RGB Madness” weapon blueprint for KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle

“Keystroke” Weapon Blueprint for AMR9 Assault Rifle

“F’s in the chat.” Large Decal

“F is for Funeral” Weapon Sticker

“The Key to Respect” Weapon Charm

This pack contains an array of items that take you back to the iconic meme. But with its unique themed content, like the premium bundles, it’s cheaper than the other premium bundles in the game, which cost around 2400 COD points.

Is the ‘Press F’ meme bundle worth the money?

The value of this bundle depends on your appreciation for the meme and interest in the cosmetic items available with it. If you are a Call of Duty fan and enjoy the cultural significance of this iconic meme, this bundle is a worthy investment.

The ‘Press F’ also has a significant place in gaming history given its origin is from a Call of Duty game. Buying the bundle and owning these items can be a fun way to celebrate that.

