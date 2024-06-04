Black Ops 6 might be available to wishlist on PS5 soon

PS5 players who are waiting to wishlist Black Ops 6 might receive good news soon. According to a recently revealed PlayStation page for Treyarch's upcoming Call of Duty installment, it seems like the wishlist option will go live in the next few days. For those unaware, Black Ops 6 is already available to wishlist on Xbox and PC platforms.

Activision is set to fully reveal the anticipated FPS premium this week during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024.

Note: This article is purely speculative and solely reflects the writer's opinions since there's no official update yet on the wishlist option for PlayStation.

Black Ops 6 wishlist option could go live soon for PS5

A still from the PlayStation page for BO6 (Image via Activision || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The image above, taken from the official PlayStation page for Black Ops 6 confirms that the game will be available on next-generation PS5 as well as last-generation PS4 devices. Additionally, there's a description of the game given on the page. It reads:

Trending

"Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within. This is Black Ops 6."

The current page might be the one where players will likely get the option to wishlist the game soon. Xbox Showcase is scheduled to happen on June 9, 2024, which means BO6 may get a wishlist option for PS5 by the end of this week or just before the event's commencement. However, this is just speculation.

Players should keep an eye on the PlayStation website's page for BO6 going forward. Hopefully, they might see a wishlist button soon.

Black Ops 6 rumored to launch on October 25, 2024

CoD 2024 Black Ops is expected to feature an early access period for Campaign as well as the Zombies mode (Image via Activision)

According to an insider, Treyarch's next major installment might be released on October 25, 2024. Complete details on the game are yet to be revealed but the leaks have already shared quite a bit.

Black Ops 6 is expected to feature an open-world campaign with a large map area and fast-travel options. The main story is expected to take place during the Gulf War era.

As for Multiplayer and Zombies modes, the game will likely introduce numerous remastered maps and the return of the round-based zombies experience.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.