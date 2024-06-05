How to unlock Caustic Implant blueprint for Kar98k in Warzone and MW3

Call of Duty has introduced a brand new weapon blueprint called Caustic Implant for Season 4's new weapon Kar98k in Warzone and MW3. After much anticipation, the fan-favorite Marksman Rifle has finally returned to Call of Duty. Right now, the Kar98k is one of the best meta weapons that you can use in the game. Hence, having a cool blueprint for it would surely make you stand out.

If you want to learn about how to unlock the Caustic Implant blueprint for Kar98k in Warzone and MW3, continue reading.

How to get Caustic Implant weapon blueprint for Kar98k in Warzone and MW3

The Caustic Implant weapon blueprint for Kar98k is part of a brand-new weapon bundle called B3YOND. You can grab this collection by purchasing it from the in-game store. The B3YOND bundle costs 1,600 Call of Duty points. You'll find the pack under the Featured section of the CoD HQ's store.

BYOND weapon pack in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Caustic Implant weapon blueprint for Kar98k can be lethal in both games. The cosmetic reduces gun kick control and adds bullet velocity as well as flinch resistance.

Not just the Caustic Implant weapon blueprint for Kar98k, the weapon bundle also offers a brand new weapon blueprint for the Ram-9 SMG and other in-game cosmetic items.

Here is a list of everything that comes with the B3YOND weapon bundle in Warzone and MW3:

" Caustic Implant " weapon blueprint for Kar98k

" weapon blueprint for Kar98k " Painted Spine " weapon blueprint for Ram-9

" weapon blueprint for Ram-9 " Version 5 " large decal

" large decal " Do a Wheelie! " large decal

" large decal " Assistant Assailant " weapon sticker

" weapon sticker " A little hope " weapon sticker

" weapon sticker "B3YOND" loading screen

If you have enough Call of Duty points in your account, you can easily buy the weapon bundle. However, if you are short on CP, you can also purchase the CP from the same store and use that to purchase in-game cosmetics.

Here is a breakdown of all the CP pack prices in Warzone and MW3:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

