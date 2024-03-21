Can you play solo in Warzone mobile?

Activision developers have just launched their most ambitious Battle Royale, accessible from the palm of every gamer's hands. Hence, players started to wonder how to enter Solo mode in Warzone mobile. Upon its release on March 21, 2024, the title has made headlines. From high-quality graphics to enabling cross-progression with the other CoD titles, the developers have brought in a ton of content for mobile gamers to cherish.

If you don't have enough friends to play with or want to explore the Battle Royale world solo, fret not, as you've come to the right place. This article will provide information on whether you can play Warzone Mobile solo.

How to Solo in Warzone Mobile?

In short, the answer is no; players can only access the Duo and Quad modes in Battle Royale Mode right now. Developers might provide the option to Solo Mode in Warzone mobile with a future playlist update.

However, there's an alternative mode you can try in-game. Players worldwide can select Mobile Royale mode, which features quicker and faster gameplay alongside better loot.

Entering Warzone Mobile Solo (Image via Activision)

Therefore, if you are still wondering how to play solo, here's a quick guide for it:

Open Warzone Mobile on your mobile device.

Upon opening the main menu, navigate to the Play option on the bottom right of your screen.

Then select the box on the top of the Play button. It should read Battle Royale by default.

Change it to Mobile Royale, followed by the Squad number to 1.

Click on Confirm.

After that, click on the Play Button and start enjoying the Warzone Mobile in Solo Mode.

Warzone Mobile file size

Warzone Mobile is available on both Android and iOS devices. Depending on the device, the size of the title will vary. While Android users worldwide have to download 3.6 GB, iOS users can download 3.9GB from the Apple Store. Warzone Mobile occupies less space on your device than other mobile Battle Royale games.

Is Verdansk and Rebirth Island available in Warzone Mobile?

Yes, the fan-favorite Verdansk from Warzone 1 is available in Warzone Mobile. Moreover, the developers have also introduced Rebirth Island, which features immensely close corners and tight angles, allowing players to perform fast-paced gameplay.

Lastly, players will get their hands on some exclusive rewards who have pre-registered this title.

The rewards include

The “Foe Flame” Vinyl

Vinyl The "Dark Familiar" Emblem

Emblem The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin

Operator Skin The M4 “Archfield” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints

