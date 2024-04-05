How to unlock Warzone Nuke rewards in Season 3

Call of Duty players can celebrate Rebirth Island's return in the latest update by unlocking Warzone Nuke rewards on the map. However, they must finish a difficult challenge to claim exclusive rewards by dropping the Nuke on Rebirth Island. This quest can be accomplished faster with a squad rather than trying to pull off a solo mission.

This article will provide all the steps and crucial details players must know to unlock Warzone Nuke rewards in Rebirth Island in Season 3.

Unlock Warzone Nuke rewards in Rebirth Island with Champion's Quest

Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Players must complete the Nuke quest on Rebirth Island first to obtain Warzone Nuke rewards. In short, they will have to create the Nuke and launch it successfully to claim all the rewards attached to the mission. To begin with, they will have to take up the Champion's Quest.

Players can access the Champion's Quest by winning 5 Warzone matches in a row or 30 Warzone matches during a season. They must follow the steps below after accessing the Champion's Quest.

Start a Rebirth Resurgence match and pick up the Champion's Quest. Open your Tac Map. It should have three yellow markers indicating three different elements that need to be collected and brought together to assemble the Nuke. After the quest is activated, the remaining players in the lobby will be informed that you are pursuing the Champion's Quest. They will try to stop you from assembling and launching the Nuke. Complete the mission of finding and assembling all three elements to create the Nuke. Defend the Nuke until it launches successfully to end the match.

That's all that players must do to launch the Nuke successfully on Rebirth Island. Once the match ends, players will be able to claim their rewards.

Weapon Camo reward from the Nuke quest in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Below is the complete list of Warzone Nuke rewards players will receive.

"Material Handler" Operator Skin

Operator Skin "Master Procrastinator" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "Champion Banner" Calling Card

Calling Card "Alpha Particles" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Engine Light's On" Weapon Camo

