Crossplay in MW3 and Warzone enables players on one platform to match with players on another platform. For instance, thanks to the crossplay feature in the shooters, a PC player can match with players on Xbox or PlayStation or vice versa. However, sometimes they might want to turn this feature off. There are several reasons for this.

First of all, many players on consoles cite that there are more instances of cheats being used on a Windows PC platform and that is why they wish not to play with PC users altogether. Secondly, the controller players may not want to go against keyboard and mouse players as the latter provides for higher accuracy, leading to an uneven playing field.

Hence, although crossplay enables users on different platforms to play together, some may want to turn it off completely. Unfortunately, PC users will be unable to turn the feature off and the option to turn it off/on is available only for PlayStation and Xbox users.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can turn off crossplay in MW3 and Warzone.

How to turn off crossplay in MW3 and Warzone on Xbox and PlayStation?

Here's how you can turn off crossplay in MW3 and Warzone on Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X) and PlayStation (PS4 and PS5):

Xbox

On Xbox systems, you can turn off crossplay at the system level. To do so, follow the steps below:

Press the Xbox Guide button on your controller.

From the menu, navigate to Profile and System.

Then, find Settings and go to the Account section.

Select Privacy & Online settings.

Enter your PIN (if you have it set up) and select Xbox Privacy.

Go to Views Details & Customize.

Now select Communication & Multiplayer.

Set "You can join cross network play" to Block.

This will turn off crossplay at the system level. Meaning, any other game on your console that supports crossplay, will also have the feature disabled. Unfortunately, you cannot turn it off/on per game basis. But that is not the case with PlayStation.

PlayStation

Turning off crossplay on PlayStation is pretty straightforward. Here's how you can do it:

Launch the Call of Duty HQ.

Once loaded into MW3 or Warzone, press the Options button to bring up the menu.

Go to the Settings tab.

Navigate to Account & Network.

Toggle Crossplay to Off.

That is it. Following the steps mentioned above will disable crossplay in MW3 and Warzone and unlike, Xbox, it won't disable the feature for other games that support crossplay.

That covers everything that you need to know about turning off crossplay in MW3 and Warzone.

