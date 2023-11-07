Modern Warfare 3 is the bestselling game on PS5 and PC even after a controversial start

As Modern Warfare 3 trends across various platforms, including PC and PS5, the game has seen a stunning surge of negative reviews. Players across the globe are extremely disappointed with the game's campaign. Despite being one of the most hyped releases of the entire year, 2023, Activision Blizzard has apparently dropped the ball and missed a major chance at Modern Warfare 3 being one of the best Call of Duty titles ever released.

That said, despite a rocky start, the title is now the best-selling game on PC and PS5. To know more about MW3 and its quite controversial popularity, read below.

What is so supposedly wrong with the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

Call of Duty, known for being one of the best franchises offering a whole new depth of story-based campaign games, has definitely left a bitter taste in fans' mouths. Players have been deeply critical of Sledgehammer Games' newest project, and MW3, they feel, has been an entirely underbaked game that had a ton of potential.

The new Open Combat Missions in MW3 are a fresh addition to the campaign aspect of the franchise, offering players a chance to tackle multi-objective tasks in any order and choosing their very own playstyle to do so as well.

While it sounds really good on paper, the real-time experience shared by the masses has definitely been in the negative.

Users are united in the belief that Modern Warfare 3, or any COD game for that matter, is not suited to a sandbox-style experience. With a history of making tremendous storylines for campaign games, MW3's failure, especially paired with its exorbitant price tag, was a letdown for the community.

That said, we still see the game having quite a tremendous statistic of sales, as with any Call of Duty title that has ever been released. From what we gather, the multiplayer experience is what's kept this game afloat. Despite a tragic campaign mode, MW3's multiplayer has been hailed by players as one of the best in the FPS genre.

