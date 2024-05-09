What is Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3?

Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3 is a shooting technique often used with Sniper Rifles. To put it simply, it is a method of shooting with a weapon where the player shoots instantly after aiming down the sights and then proceeds to immediately stop aiming down the sights after eliminating the enemy. The primary benefit of Quickscoping is that it allows the player to go aggressive with weapons such as Sniper Rifles.

Here, players don't aim down their sights and hold their aim until a target pops up. Instead, when they see a target, they proceed to Quickscope to quickly eliminate them and move on to the next target.

This shooting method isn't exclusive to MW3. In fact, within the Call of Duty series, this shooting technique gained popularity back in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Since then, it has been present in every Call of Duty title. Although there have been tweaks here and there, the basics of Quickscoping have remained the same throughout the years.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3.

How to Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3?

Quickscope in Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

To Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3, you must first ensure that the Sniper Rifle you are going to use is optimized for fast aim down sight speed, and sprint to fire speed.

Once that is sorted, follow these steps to Quickscope properly in Modern Warfare 3:

First, depending on the input device you are using (Controller or Mouse & Keyboard), proceed to aim down your sights at your target.

As soon as you zero in on the target and the ADS animation is finished, press the 'Shoot' button.

After shooting, let go of the aim down sight button (if you have set the preference to 'Hold') or press the aim down sight button again immediately after shooting (if you have set the preference to 'Toggle').

That's it. This is how you Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3 with a Sniper Rifle. Please note that if you are a newcomer, it will take you a few attempts to get it right. However, with patience and practice, you will be Quickscoping in no time.

Why would you want to Quickscope? Well, there are several reasons. First of all, it is just a better way to play with Sniper Rifles, especially in Multiplayer mode. It rids you of the requirement to aim and hold through your Sniper Rifles' scope, allowing you to go close ranges for action. Furthermore, it is required to complete a certain set of challenges.

For instance, in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges, one of the tasks requires you to get 15 Quickscope Kills with the MCW Assault Rifle for a 7500 XP reward.

That covers everything about Quickscope in Modern Warfare 3. Please note that you can also use the same technique in Warzone as well since both games have the same base of gameplay mechanics.

