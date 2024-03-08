How to enter second Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies players looking to unlock the second Dark Aether Rift and are facing issues while doing so have come to the right place. The process is a lengthy one where the player has to collect four artifacts and place them on a pedestal. This Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide will walk you through the process of acquiring and upgrading the artifacts that will lead you to the reward rift.

Artifacts to collect to enter the second Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Artifacts and their locations

1) Drum

Location: Reward Rift at the end of Act 4's 'Countermeasures' Mission.

Upgrade status: Already upgraded.

2) Gloves

Location: Dark Aether, on the boat in E5. Interact with the statue and use spawned instakill to melee zombies.

Upgrade process:

Go to the Boxing Gym at the bottom of Zavaran City. Offer gloves in the middle of the ring and hit three punching bags until they turn on fire. A zombie will spawn. Punch it with fists to pick up the item.

3) Target

Location: Dark Aether, behind the stadium in E4. Interact with the statue and get headshots to pick up the item.

Upgrade process:

Visit the Firing Range (H8) at Shanin Manor.

Interact with the target. All of them will turn purple.

Shoot each target until it turns red, then shoot the spawned zombie in the head to pick up the item.

4) Mirror

Location: Dark Aether, I8. Interact with the statue found in the fog and kill AAT Zombies with the respective AAT Weapon Mods to pick up the item.

Upgrade process:

Go to the Graveyard/Church (I3) and drop the mirror in a patch of grass.

Use AATs to kill respective AAT Zombies around the center building until enough are slain. Pick up the item.

Placing the items on pedestals

Once you have successfully upgraded all four artifacts, place them on the pedestals located at the top of the High Threat Zone where the new Tornado is. Align the artifacts as per the respective icons, and you're done.

Upon completing this crucial step, brace yourself for the appearance of a massive Dark Aether Rift guarded by an EMP Mimic. Prepare for an intense battle, as defeating the EMP Mimic will yield a Reward Rift containing a coveted Sigil. Use either this Sigil or an Elder Sigil on the newfound Dark Aether Rift.

Following each step meticulously as per this guide will help you unlock the second Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.