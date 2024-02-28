What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will receive a host of new content in the Season 2 Reloaded update. The upcoming update will bring a new Warlord for players to face, new challenges and Schematics, and more. Furthermore, the Dark Aether storyline will continue, and a Second Rift will be added for all players to explore. Overall, the mid-season update is loaded with much content and will be a significant update for the Zombies mode.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the new content that you can expect in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded.

All new content in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be seeing the addition of the following in Season 2 Reloaded:

Continuation of the Dark Aether storyline

The upcoming update will continue the Dark Aether storyline. According to the Call of Duty blog, members of Operation Deadbolt will come in direct contact with Terminus Outcomes as the latter follows them into the Rift. But there will be help this time around, as Sergei Ravenov will guide you throughout.

You will be expected to face far deadlier trans-dimensional entities and complete challenging tasks in this update.

The Second Rift

Details of the Second Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies explored (Image via Activision)

The Second Rift will appear in Urzikstan, allowing you to teleport to an entirely new dimension. As stated in the Call of Duty blog, the place will be a maze, and it will be difficult to make it out alive. What makes the Second Rift more interesting is that a new, deadly, mysterious entity will appear that will make the entire journey a tad bit challenging.

You will earn rewards, be given timed tasks, solve cryptic puzzles, and more while surviving the "largest infested Stronghold yet seen".

Three new Schematics

Three new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The upcoming update will add three new Schematics to the game. They are the V-R11 Wonder Weapon, Mags of Holding, and Blood Burner Key. Here is what you should know about them:

V-R11 Wonder Weapon

Using the Schematic, you can craft as many of these Wonder Weapons as you like. For those unaware, the weapon turns your enemies into your allies and can be quite helpful in surviving the high-threat zones.

Mags of Holding

This Schematic essentially rids you of the need to reload your weapon. As long as you have ammo in the bag, you can hold down the trigger without reloading your gun. This will definitely come in handy when facing large hordes of zombies.

Blood Burner Key

The Blood Burner Key Schematic gives you instant access to the Blood Burner motorbike. You will no longer need to look around for this magical bike in the game, nor have to be the first one to get your hands on it. As long as you have the key, you can access the otherworldly bike instantly at your convenience.

New Warlord Keres

New Warlord Keres in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Finally, in the upcoming update, you will fight a new Warlord named 'Keres'. Her Fortress is located in Killhouse at Orlov Military Base. Unlike the previous Warlord Dokkaebi, who was a master of electronic warfare, the Keres rely on her chemicals for fighting. Her Fortress is full of traps, turrets, and soldiers, which makes infiltrating her base a challenging endeavor.

But infiltrating her Fortress is only half the task. Once inside, she will deploy her chemicals to make visibility an issue. The toxic gas won't make the situation any better. Needless to say, you will be rewarded at the end for defeating her.

