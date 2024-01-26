What is a Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has gained immense popularity due to its open-world nature and the diverse variety of enemies present. The gameplay involves confronting various zombies, ranging from weaker ones to the most formidable bosses like the Orcus, Gorm'gant, and Greylorm. However, players must also fight with living adversaries such as the mercenaries from Terminus Outcomes.

Among the mercenary groups, the Warlords stand out as the most formidable. This article aims to provide detailed information about them Warlords present in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Warlords in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies explained

Expand Tweet

In Modern Warfare 3, Warlords are special formidable enemies belonging to the mercenary group. They serve as the bosses of their fortresses. In order to reach them, players need to navigate through a series of challenges, including facing multiple mercenary troops and overcoming various traps and electronic gadgets.

Defeating a Warlord offers significant loot, making it a high-risk, high-reward encounter. However, defeating one is not an easy task, and achieving a swift victory requires a well-coordinated squad equipped with powerful and upgraded gear.

How many Warlords are there in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

There are currently two Warlords in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The first, named Legacy Warlord, has been present since the game's launch. Meanwhile, the second, Dokkaebi, was introduced with the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update. Here are the locations where you can find them:

1) Legacy Warlord

Legacy Fortress location (Image via Activision)

The Legacy Warlord is the boss of the Legacy Fortress. The building is situated to the left of the Popov Power POI (D4 map coordinate), inside the medium-threat area. However, access to the fortress is restricted and requires the Fortress Keycard - Legacy to unlock it.

To obtain this keycard, you need to head to a Mercenary Stronghold, where you'll need to eliminate all adversaries and locate a safe. Once found, drill the safe and acquire the Fortress Keycard. Upon acquiring the keycard, proceed to the Legacy Fortress location and unlock it.

Inside, engage with multiple mercenaries and navigate to the second floor while avoiding traps. You'll encounter the Warlord behind a large cabinet in one of the second-floor rooms.

Defeating this Warlord will earn you the Conqueror Achievement along with some exciting rewards.

2) Dokkaebi

Dokkaebi's fortress in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Dokkaebi Warlord's fortress is located on top of the skyscraper present in the Zaravan City POI, inside the medium threat zone. Similar to the Legacy Fortress, access requires a keycard, obtainable by completing a Mercenary Stronghold mission.

Upon acquiring the keycard, head to the fortress's location and unlock it. Now navigate to the upper levels. You will face multiple shielded enemies, drones, and a few sentry turrets, including a formidable Wheelson.

Once you reach the top, the Warlord will attempt to evade you using her drones. Shoot down the drones and defeat her to claim exciting rewards, including Wonder Weapons and weapon blueprints.

That covers everything there is to know about Warlords in MW3 Zombies.