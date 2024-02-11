Modern Warfare 3 to reportedly feature PvP Zombies mode

New leaks indicate that Modern Warfare 3 might potentially feature a PvP Zombies mode. While these rumors are yet to be officially confirmed, they indicate that a PvP mode might finally be in the works, as it has been sourced in the game files. However, nothing substantial has currently been uncovered by data miners.

This article explores the potential PvP Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 below. All possible details, potential release windows, and any other information are discussed.

Is Modern Warfare 3 getting a PvP Zombies mode?

Expand Tweet

A new PvP Zombies mode is reportedly in the works for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is speculated that it will likely be similar to DMZ, where players will engage in combat against both Zombies and players on the battlefield.

This opens up numerous possibilities with regard to how players target completing the mission in Zombies and other challenges that will be presented in the future. With the player element added to the game, the difficulty of the PvE sector of the game will be elevated.

The possibility of being intercepted in every mission will lead to high-octane gameplay, with positioning and timing being the key elements to determine the outcome of an encounter.

While players are excited about a potential mix of PvP And PvE, the community remains skeptical about such a mode. As fun as it sounds, players are worried about the overwhelming pressure they would face against combatting serious bosses while possibly being sniped from afar, leading to an unsettling experience.

However, if introduced as a separate mode, players who seek a mix of the high-octane PvP Zombies mode can simply queue up for it, while the rest can stick to the regular Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3.

As of now, there is no release window attached to this game mode. Moreover, neither the leakers nor Activision have confirmed whether this mode will be a permanent attachment to the multiplayer playlist or simply a limited-time add-on.

For more MW3 news and guides, check these links below:

Finding the Breaking Bad Easter egg || Sniper Only in MW3 || Hordepoint in MW3