Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has received a new Breaking Bad Easter egg with the latest Season 2 update. Activision added a hidden pizza in one of the new maps, called Stash House, released as a part of the new gameplay content. This is another subtle nod at the developer’s appreciation for the popular show Breaking Bad and might even be a hint for the community for a potential future crossover.

Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer map pool received a total of four maps - three new maps and a remastered version of a classic arena. Stash House offers a fast-paced, close-range combat environment with various avenues where you can gain the upper hand with melee weapons, Sub Machine Guns (SMGs), and even shotguns.

This article will highlight how to find the Breaking Bad Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3.

How to spot the new Breaking Bad Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

It is pretty straightforward to spot this new hidden Breaking Bad Easter egg pizza on the MW3 map called Stash House. All you have to do is look up at the roof of the garage entrance side, and you will see a half-eaten pizza lying on top. This is a direct reference to the Breaking Bad show’s second episode in the third season - where the character Walter White throws away a pizza on the roof of the house in a fit of rage.

The layout of Stash House is eerily similar to Walter White’s residence shown in the show. But a lot of elements were added and changed to transform it into a playable map for a fast-paced experience. You can score a lot of close-range kills and complete several melee missions on this map.

Breaking Bad Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 3 Stash House (Image via Activision)

This is the second time the devs have managed to ingrain an easter egg for the same show, with the tapes on the Van on the Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Santa Sena Border Crossing map being the first. This could be Activision’s way of suggesting that a Breaking Bad collaboration might be arriving sometime soon.

Considering the most recent crossovers with Rick Grimes of The Walking Dead and even Lilith from Diablo 4, it would not be a surprise to see Walter White as a playable operator or in an exclusive bundle. It would surely attract a lot of eyes and could potentially become one of the most lucrative store additions.

This new Breaking Bad Easter egg has received a lot of attention after the official X page of Call of Duty posted a screenshot of this iconic pizza on the roof of Stash House. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the X page and the blog for more announcements around MW3.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and check out more Modern Warfare 3 updates, guides, and news.

Dragon Soul Operator Bundle || Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play changes || Best BP50 MW3 loadout || How to unlock RAM-9