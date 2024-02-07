All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play changes in Season 2

With the Season 2 update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Ranked Play saw significant changes. Initially, this popular mode was introduced in the Season 1 Reloaded update, and players had limited time to experience its content before the season concluded. In Season 2, notable adjustments for this mode include new weapon and map restrictions, as well as some crucial SR tunings.

This article will take a closer look at all the changes affecting Modern Warfare 3's Ranked Play in the S2 update.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Ranked Play: Weapon restrictions, SR tuning, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play features 4v4 matches that use the same settings, maps, and modes as the Call of Duty League (CDL), the professional esports league for CoD.

In Season 2, certain maps have been removed while others have been added to specific modes. The details regarding this can be found below:

CDL Search and Destroy mode

Map removed: Skidrow

Map added: Rio

CDL Hardpoint mode

Map removed: Terminal

Map added: Rio

Returning map: Sub Base (This map was previously removed while an issue with P3 was investigated. A fix for this issue is now live with Season 2.)

Additionally, in Season 2, some weapons, attachments, and perks have been restricted. They are as follows:

Weapon Restrictions

Assault Rifles

SVA-545

RAM-7

BP50

SMGs

HRM-9

RAM-9

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Attachment Restrictions

JAK BFB

JAK Bullseye

Perks

Vest

Ninja

Boots

Tactical Pads

Skill Rating (SR) also saw some changes in Season 2:

SR Tuning

The amount of SR earned after wins early on in a player’s Ranked Play journey has been increased to help elevate players to their intended Skill Division faster.

To increase the competitiveness of the Top 250 Skill Division and reduce SR inflation, the amount of SR deducted after losses for players who are well beyond their intended Skill Division has been increased substantially.

End-of-Season Skill Setback

Your Skill Division at the end of Season 2 will determine where you start the following season. Here are the details:

Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three tiers below where they finished in the previous season.

Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond I.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Ranked Play rewards

You can earn MW3 Ranked Play bonuses in three ways: Rank rewards, Seasonal Challenge rewards, and End of Season Rewards.

Rank rewards

These rewards are available at launch and can be earned in any season.

Seasonal Challenge rewards

Win five Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Competitor Sticker

Sticker Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue MCW Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint Win 25 Ranked Matches: Farmed Them Charm

Charm Win 50 Ranked Matches: Hard Day’s Work Weapon Decal

Weapon Decal Win 75 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Competitor Loading Screen

Loading Screen Win 100 Ranked Matches: MWIII Season 2 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

End-of-Season Rewards

At the end of each season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division in that season or an active placement in the Top 250. Here are the details:

Highest Division - Bronze: MWIII Season 2 Bronze Emblem

Emblem Highest Division - Silver: MWIII Season 2 Silver Emblem

Emblem Highest Division - Gold: MWIII Season 2 Gold Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division - Platinum: MWIII Season 2 Platinum Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division - Diamond: MWIII Season 2 Diamond Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division - Crimson: MWIII Season 2 Crimson Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo Highest Division - Iridescent: MWIII Season 2 Iridescent Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo

Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Camo End Season 2 in Top 250: MWIII Season 2 Top 250 Animated Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo

Animated Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Camo End Season 2 becoming the no. 1 player: MWIII Season #1 Overall Animated Calling Card and Emblem

