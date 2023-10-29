Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 Major and Championship schedules have reportedly been leaked, providing us with a clear timeline for all the events. CDL is the highest esports competitive stage for Call of Duty professional players, hosting different maps and game modes with a strict set of rules changed by the officials to create a fair playing field for all.

The CDL event generally starts off with the first Major tournament, where teams are seeded through a set of qualifier matches. The entire event is massive and takes place in stages from Major 1 through 4, which decides the teams that will play in the final event and compete for the Championship title.

This article highlights the possible schedule for the CDL 2024 season.

Note: The information provided below has not been announced officially and cannot be confirmed. The mentioned dates and any match formats are subject to change as Activision holds all decision-making power.

When will CDL 2024 Majors begin?

Listed below are the Call of Duty League 2024 Major competition schedules, including their respective qualifier circuit:

MAJOR 1

Qualifiers: Dec 8-Jan 21

Dec 8-Jan 21 LAN: Jan 25-28

MAJOR 2

Qualifiers: Feb 16-Mar 17

Feb 16-Mar 17 LAN: Mar 21-24

MAJOR 3

Qualifiers: Apr 12-May 12

Apr 12-May 12 LAN: May 16-19

MAJOR 4

Qualifiers: May 24-Jun 16

May 24-Jun 16 LAN: Jun 20-23

The qualifiers event will reportedly be longer to help teams have a better preparation round before the LAN stage begins. The performance of teams in the LAN stage will apparently receive more importance to properly gauge the ability and judge the performance of each team in the high-stakes event.

When will the CDL 2024 Championship begin?

The Call of Duty League 2024 Championship will reportedly kickstart on July 11, 2024, and conclude after crowning the new world champions on July 14, 2024. The entire event and the 2024 season will end with the Grand Finals in the Championship and mark the beginning of a new preparation phase for the upcoming 2025 season.

The qualifiers are expected to follow the same trend and be held online so that teams are prepared before every Major competition. The locations of these events have not been confirmed and are expected to be officially announced on November 2, 2023.

However, the 2024 season might feature a few tweaks to create a more sophisticated system that can be used to determine the best performers in every tournament. The seeding of teams and points awarded for every win and loss is also expected to follow previous trends and not undergo significant changes.

It is going to be an eventful week for Call of Duty players and fans, as Activision will reveal information about the 2024 season and shortly release its new multiplayer shooter title, Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.