All DMZ changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting update

The Haunting update for Warzone 2 has brought in numerous changes for DMZ. Apart from the changes to aesthetics and the limited-time modes, Call of Duty has pushed a few updates to the gameplay that will change how one approaches the mode. These include tweaks to the prices of items in the Buy Stations, such as Backpacks and Gas Masks, along with changes to the loot and more.

That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at all the changes that the mode has received in the latest update.

All DMZ events in Warzone 2 The Haunting update

Expand Tweet

Warzone 2 DMZ will share its limited-time events with the Battle Royale modes in The Haunting update. Gamers willing to partake in The Haunting will have Al Mazrah as their primary playground. They will be able to infiltrate the map in the dead of the night and take on "anomalies" that will spawn across it.

Players will be provided with six unique missions to undertake, which, upon completion, will reward them with a "Bloody Mess" BAS-P SMG Blueprint. These missions will involve players tracking the location of an "anomaly" marked for them on the Tac map and successfully eliminating them.

It is worth noting here that Operation Nightmare is a limited-time event. Once the event concludes, Al Mazrah will change to its original daytime setting, and the rewards associated with the event will be gone forever.

All gameplay and Buy Station changes in The Haunting update for Warzone 2 DMZ

Expand Tweet

Apart from Operation Nightmare on Al Mazrah, the Haunting update for Warzone 2 DMZ has the following gameplay and Buy Station changes:

General changes

Assimilation now allows a maximum of four Players per team.

Players can now use their own Dog Tags to Barter in DMZ.

Hostages can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes.

Hostages can now be extracted in drivable exfil helicopters.

Reduced the frequency of Killstreaks found in loot.

Surviving a Hunt Squad contract now grants a UAV immediately to the Hunted squad.

Buy Station changes

Munitions Box - From $1,000 to $5,000

Gas Mask - From $2,000 to $3,500

Medium Backpack - From $5,000 to $6,500

Large Backpack - From $30,000 to $50,000

3 Plate Carriers - From $35,000 to $65,000

JLTV Airdrops - From $18,000 to $75,000

UAV - From $12,000 to $100,000

Advanced UAV - From $12,000 to $200,000

Precision Airstrike - From $12,000 to $30,000

Cluster Strike - From $12,000 to $30,000

Revive Pistol - From $7,500 to $10,000

That covers everything there is to know about the DMZ changes in Warzone 2 The Haunting update. Apart from these major changes, the developers have deployed several bug fixes that addressed problems where players were unable to complete a contract, inconsistent Buy Station prices, and incorrect mission descriptions.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 2, MW3, and Warzone.