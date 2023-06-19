Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023: New York Subliners wins Championship

The Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 has concluded, with New York Subliners taking the trophy home. The Championship Weekend took place in Las Vegas, USA, from June 15 to 18. Toronto Ultras was the other team competing for the $1 million prize money in the grand final. The Subliners won without losing a single map, going 5-0 on the final day.

New York Subliners defeat Toronto Ultras in the Grand Final of CDL 2023

New York Subliners are the first team to win multiple tournaments this season after winning Major 1 and 5 of CDL 2023. Nonetheless, the team's win yesterday was its first Championship, adding to the list of league winners. Toronto Ultra, the team's opponent in the final, also won Major 3 this season, defeating the championship winners earlier in the season.

The regular season ended in May, and the top eight teams got the chance to compete in the Championship week. The prize money for the winners from the pool of $2.3 million was $1 million, with the runners-up taking home $660,000. The five maps and modes of the grand final were:

Hardpoint on Zarqwa Hydroelectric: Winner - New York Subliners 250 - 84

Search and Destroy on Hotel: Winner - New York Subliners 6 - 1

Control on Breenbergh Hotel: Winner - New York Subliners 3 - 0

Hardpoint on Breenbergh Hotel: Winner - New York Subliners 250 - 236

Search and Destroy on Embassy: Winner - New York Subliners 6 - 4

KiSMET was the MVP of the match because of his extraordinary performance in the five matches, with HyDra taking home the 2023 MVP silverware. The other players from the winning roster include Priestahh, Skyz, and substitute WarD, led by the coaches Sender and DREAL.

The conclusion of CDL 2023 kicks off the offseason, consisting of the shuffling up of teams and coaches, with various players being traded and substituted as teams hoping to win the 2024 season, which is most likely to start before the calendar year again.

Poll : 0 votes