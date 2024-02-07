All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

The Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a game-changer, significantly altering this title's meta. The update includes various buffs and nerfs across almost all weapon categories. With these, it intends to maintain overall gunplay balance and enhance the gaming experience. For instance, popular choices like the Holger 556 AR and BAS-B battle rifle received a 4% increase in ADS speed.

Additionally, several other guns underwent adjustments. This article will take a closer look at all the weapon changes implemented in the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 update.

All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

According to the recently released Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 patch notes, the following weapon nerfs and buffs have been implemented:

Assault Rifles

Holger 556

Increased aim down sight time from 260ms to 270ms (+4%).

MCW

Increased aim down sight time from 240ms to 265ms (+10%).

Increased sprint to fire time from 241ms to 252ms (+5%).

JAK Raven Kit

Increased maximum damage from 31 to 33 (+6%).

Decreased medium damage from 23 to 22 (-4%).

Decreased minimum damage from 22 to 20 (-9%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 20.3m to 19.8m (-3%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 29m to 35.6m (+23%).

Increased medium damage range from 40.6m to 45.7m (+13%).

Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.5x (+7%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.01x to 1.1x (+9%).

Decreased hipfire spread while sliding.

Decreased recoil and gun kick significantly.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Increased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 252ms (+9%).

Increased aim down sight time from 260ms to 270ms (+4%).

Increased hipfire spread minimum from 2.3deg/s to 2.9deg/s (+26%).

Sidewinder

Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 600m/s (+11%).

Decreased recoil and gun kick significantly.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit

Increased delay before accelerated rate of fire begins to decay from 200ms to 500ms (+150%).

Decreased accelerated rate of fire decay rate from 300rpm/s to 240rpm/s (-20%).

Increased gun kick control and recoil control by 35%.

TAQ-V (MWII)

Increased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 43.2m (+21%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 48.3m to 55.9m (+16%).

Submachine Guns

Striker

Increased near-medium damage range from 19.1m to 21.6m (+13%).

Increased medium damage range from 25.4m to 27.9m (+10%).

AMR9

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Added missing hipfire crosshair.

WSP-9

Decreased aim down sight time from 240ms to 220ms (-8%).

Increased maximum damage range from 16.5m to 18.5m (+12%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 25.1m (+10%).

Broodmother .45 Kit

Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 241ms (-11%).

Decreased movement speed penalties by 50%.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Increased sprint to fire time penalty from 8% to 30% (+22%).

KV Broadside

Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 330ms to 240ms (-27%).

Light Machine Guns

TAQ Eradicator

Increased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 252ms (+20%).

Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 340ms (+3%).

RAAL MG

Decreased sprint to fire time from 216ms to 199ms (-8%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 390ms to 330ms (-15%).

556 Icarus

Decreased sprint to fire time from 250ms to 235ms (-6%).

RPK

Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 380ms (-7%).

Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8

Decreased aim down sight time from 271ms to 245ms (-10%).

Decreased all damage ranges by 18%.

Decreased bullet velocity from 1016m/s to 930m/s (-8%).

Decreased hipfire spread minimum from 5deg/s to 4.1deg/s (-18%).

Decreased hipfire spread maximum from 12.1deg/s to 10deg/s (-17%).

DM56

Decreased near-medium damage from 42 to 41 (-2%).

Decreased minimum damage from 39 to 38 (-3%).

MTZ Interceptor

Increased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 262ms (+4%).

Increased aim down sight time from 265ms to 280ms (+6%).

Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.62x to 1x (-38%).

SP-R 208

Decreased maximum damage range from 19.6m to 13m (-34%).

Increased upper-arm damage multiplier from 1.15x to 1.5x (+30%).

Note: Damage multiplier increase allows for one-shot kills to the upper arm.

Lockwood Mk2

Increased maximum damage from 110 to 125 (+14%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 8.9m to 6.4m (-29%).

Note: Damage increase allows for one-shot kills to the upper torso within the maximum damage range.

LM-S

Decreased intensity of aim down sight idle sway.

SA-B 50

Increased maximum damage from 110 to 120 (+9%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 14.2m to 10.4m (-27%).

Note: Damage increase allows for one-shot kills to the upper torso within the maximum damage range.

Sniper Rifles

Longbow

Decreased aim down sight time from 550ms to 520ms (-5%).

Signal 50

Decreased maximum damage range from 48.5m to 35.1m (-28%).

SP-X 80

Increased aim down sight time from 521ms to 545ms (+5%).

Handguns

Renetti

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Decreased movement speed penalties by 50%.

Basilisk

Increased maximum damage range from 6.9m to 8.4m (+22%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 15.2m to 22.9m (+50%).

Increased medium damage range from 22.9m to 35.1m (+53%).

Increased far-medium damage range from 35.1m to 41.9m (+20%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).

Note: Damage range increase allows for one-shot kills to the head at a further distance.

Launchers

Stormender

Addressed an issue preventing some Killstreaks from being destroyed and/or disabled.

Melee

Gutter Knife

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Karambit

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Combat Knife

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Dual Kodachis

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Dual Kamas

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

Pickaxe

Decreased melee lunge distance by 30%.

That covers all the weapon changes in the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 update.

