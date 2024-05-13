Black Ops 6 Zombies Mode rumored to include Tentacled Dogs

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is rumored to bring in the infamous Tentacled Dog monster alongside other suspected zombies and bosses. These speculations stem from the findings of data miners inside the game and client files that host the current Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, and Warzone titles. However, Activision has not released any official confirmation regarding the elements of the upcoming Call of Duty 2024 title.

Let us take a closer look at the potential arrival of Tentacled Dogs in Black Ops 6 zombies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

New monsters and bosses rumored to appear in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 is expected to be revealed in the upcoming months as Activision’s successor shooter title for 2024. While there have been a lot of leaks and rumors, the game's features cannot be confirmed due to the absence of the publisher’s announcements. However, the title has a high chance of arriving with some classics like game modes, weapons, and zombies.

The Zombies Mode was previously one of the most requested features in the community before Modern Warfare 3 was released. The developers brought out fresh survival and map-based zombies to the game, catching everyone’s attention.

Zombies mode in Black Ops 4 (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 6 iteration might be different from the existing Zombies Mode and reintroduce a wave-based scenario. One rumor suggests that the infamous Tentacled Dog monster is likely to make a comeback in the new game. Considering that Modern Warfare 3 already has Hellhound monsters, the development of an undead dog with octopus limbs might not be too far-fetched.

That being said, the difficulty lies in establishing a unique gunfight experience which would need the devs to create new attack patterns and animations. If the publisher decides to ingrain some of the older Black Ops 4 monsters in the Zombies Mode, we could see the return of Crawlers, Skeletons, and even Werewolfs.

That said, Modern Warfare 3 already has a fair share of bosses that could be either ported or used as inspiration for modified monsters.

It is important to note that these assumptions cannot be confirmed without Activision’s official release of the CoD 2024 title. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X page for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and news.