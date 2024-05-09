CoD 2024 Zombies early access map could be a TranZit remake from Black Ops 2, suggests leak

CoD 2024 Zombies may introduce a remake of TranZit map from Black Ops 2, according to a leak from a trusted insider. Moreover, this rumored map might also make its way to the CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies early access period ahead of the global launch. An official announcement on the new FPS premium is yet to be made by Activision as of this writing.

This article will mention all the details based on the latest leak regarding a TranZit remake in the rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

CoD 2024 Zombies early access might feature a TranZit map remake from 2012's Black Ops 2

Screenshot of the social media post from X (Image via X)

Reliable insider @alanthethird_90 recently shared a post on social media platform X while showing codes from what appears to be the upcoming CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies experience from Treyarch.

The leaked snippet of codes from the scooper suggests that the rumored city map for CoD 2024 Zombies might be a remake based on TranZit. The latter is a zombies map featured in 2012's Black Ops 2's zombies mode.

TranZit map as seen in Black Ops 2 (Image via Activision)

The insider @alanthethird_90 wrote that the "Liberty Falls" city map for CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 Zombies could be a TranZit remake that will combine objective-based and main quest formats. According to him, it will be perfectly suited for the early access zombies content by Activision ahead of an official release in October.

Another insider @MargwaNetwork also added to @alanthethird_90's leaked intel by highlighting major details on the Liberty Falls city map. The scooper wrote that the map will reportedly be a round-based zombies location while having similar objectives to Exo Zombies from 2014's Advanced Warfare.

Moreover, some of the objectives in this map are expected to require players to rescue civilians by clearing out zombies. Interestingly, one specific quest may also involve saving civilians from rogue soldiers, indicating that enemy soldiers may also return this time.

Considering the leaked reports so far, CoD 2024 Zombies early access is planned for early October. The experience will be available to players who will pre-order the game ahead of the main launch.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 Zombies, keep following Sportskeeda.