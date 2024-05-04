MW3 Season 4 and 5 will reveal huge map details from CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies, claims new leak

It seems like MW3 Season 4 and 5 will drop more information on a rumored map for CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies, according to the latest leak from a reliable insider. To be precise, the map reveal is expected to happen in MW3 Zombies mode under its fourth and fifth seasonal update, based on the leaked files.

This article will mention more details on the new map leak for CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies and its connection with MW3 Zombies.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, claims, and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Rumored "West Virginia" map from CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies will see more data getting revealed in MW3 Zombies Season 4 and 5

Reliable insider @alanthethird_90 recently dropped a link on their social media account on X. Apparently, this link has got a text file that allegedly discloses key audio logs and radio names for Season 4 and Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Now what's interesting to note is the name "Liberty" has been mentioned twice in the leaked game files. Specifically, it's been disclosed in audio logs indicating Season 4 and Season 5 of MW3 Zombies.

For those unaware, this place called Liberty was teased in MW3 Zombies recently as noticed by another insider. According to new rumors, this place is actually one of the two round-based zombie maps from CoD 2024 Black Ops 5. Also, this city map, called Liberty, is said to have a setting like West Virginia.

CoD 2024 is rumored to feature two round-based zombie maps at launch (Image via Activision)

From the leaked files, it can be assumed that the Liberty city map, based on West Virginia, will be mentioned frequently by the character of Miller on the radio in MW3 Zombies Season 4 and 5. Hence, players can expect extra details and a crucial history of events regarding this rumored zombies map for CoD 2024.

That said, everything should be taken with a grain of salt for now since the next FPS premium is yet to get an official reveal. Also, the next two MW3 Zombies seasonal updates have not yet been revealed by the developers.

For more news and latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.