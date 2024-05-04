CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies map potentially teased in MW3 Zombies

MW3 Zombies has reportedly teased a map for this year's CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies experience by Treyarch, according to an insider. The scooper has claimed that one of the two rumored maps was recently mentioned in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode. This update is huge considering there's no clear data available on CoD 2024 zombies maps yet.

This article will dive deeper into the latest claim made by the insider on the new Black Ops 5 Zombies map getting teased in MW3 Zombies.

NOTE: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, or leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Rumored 'city' map from CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies possibly teased in MW3 Zombies, claims insider

Expand Tweet

One of the reliable CoD insiders on social media platform X, @CodLoreFacts recently dropped a post with a brief gameplay clip from MW3 Zombies. The scooper somehow managed to discover a crucial detail while listening to two characters on the radio inside Urzikstan.

Apparently, the conversation involved a character by the name of Miller who was telling Ravenov about her childhood. Miller told him about the place she grew up and what happened there. Towards the end of the clip, she can be heard saying the name Liberty.. and stops right there before saying anything else.

While mentioning this in-game conversation between Miller and Ravenov from MW3 Zombies, @CodLoreFacts claimed that this place called Liberty is none other than the city map which is rumored to appear in CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies at launch. The city map in the upcoming game was leaked a few months ago.

CoD 2024 is expected to be released in late October this year. (Image via Activision)

The second map rumored to be revealed in CoD 2024 Black Ops 5 Zombies is based on a prison and might be called Terminus Island.

As of now, fans should take everything with a grain of salt. However, it will be interesting to see if the latest rumor regarding MW3 Zombies' connection with Black Ops 5 Zombies is true or not.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.