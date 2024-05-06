Call of Duty 2025 is reportedly a direct sequel to Black Ops 2

Call of Duty 2025 is reportedly going to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 (2012). According to a report by @MW3CODInformer on X, next year's COD title will be set in the year 2030 and pick up the storyline from where BO2 left. But that's not all, the report suggests many other intriguing details about the shooter including the maps, Zombies mode, and more.

This article explores more details about the reported development.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Call of Duty 2025 to continue the Black Ops 2 storyline

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, @@MW3CODInformer reported that Call of Duty 2025 will be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. The report further shares some crucial insights into the title. The game is said to launch with a mix of both classic Black Ops 2 maps and a set of new maps, with the prior being remastered for current-gen standards. But that's not all.

According to the report, the game will undergo massive changes when it comes to the Gunsmith system, bringing back the iconic Pick 10 create a class system. This will allow players to customize their weapons to a great extent. Even more so than the current Gunsmith system allows for, which is quite limited with no more than five attachments per gun.

Finally, the report claims that round-based Zombies mode will return. As it currently stands, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies offers an open-world experience, and although many enjoy it, veteran fans of the franchise have constantly demanded a return to the round-based zombies system. It seems Call of Duty 2025 might just materialize these demands.

If the reports hold, COD fans will see two Black Ops games released consecutively. Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly called Black Ops 6, a direct continuation of the Black Ops Cold War. This isn't surprising as MW3 also launched the following year after Modern Warfare 2's release.

Note that the article's details are derived from a third-party user's report and must be taken with a grain of salt.

