Is CoD Black Ops 6 a DLC? Steam listing explained 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is listed as a DLC on Steam after the most recent listing update. Despite four years of development, it might seem a little odd that a standalone title is featured as a DLC under the Call of Duty HQ app. The FPS behemoth's last title, Modern Warfare 3, was also listed the same, and that made the community question if they wanted to spend $70 for a DLC in the game. However, that is not the case.

Read on to find out why the COD HQ app lists Call of Duty Black Ops 6 as a DLC.

Why is CoD Black Ops 6 listed as a DLC on the Steam app?

The reason behind Black Ops 6 being listed as a DLC in the COD HQ app is pretty simple. Since the release of Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty has introduced the CoD HQ app. The idea was to bring all the live-service Call of Duty games into a unified ecosystem. Hence, Modern Warfare 3 was also a part of the Call of Duty DLC, and it seems like Black Ops 6 will take the same path.

Black Ops 6 on Steam (Image via Steam)

That said, Modern Warfare 3 was a continuation of Modern Warfare 2, released in 2022. Both of the games are built on the same engine. Initially, the CoD community felt like the latest MW title looked more like a DLC than a stand-alone game. Even the weapons, operators, and a lot more items were carried forward to the latter. Hence, fans were skeptical about spending a whole game's budget on Modern Warfare 3.

Nevertheless, the reality was quite different. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 became one of the best-selling games in the last year.

Usually, the term DLC in gaming stands for downloadable content. More often than not, it's tied to a specific game, where you can get new in-game content by purchasing expansion packs. Coming to CoD Black Ops 6, it's not the same case with how DLCs work. The upcoming title will be a completely stand-alone game. We are yet to be notified about the carry-forward system in Warzone, but it can be expected that the title might have a clean slate like Modern Warfare 2.

