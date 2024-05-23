CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 might reintroduce Vanguard Zombies

It looks like CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will reportedly bring back elements of Vanguard Zombies, according to a trusted insider. Treyarch's next project, Black Ops 6, has been recently teased through a mysterious website. It features several clips and one of them seemingly has a connection with the CoD Vanguard Zombies installment by Sledgehammer Games.

This article will dive a little deeper into the latest claim regarding CoD 2024 Zombies and its connection with Call of Duty Vanguard.

Note: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, and leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies will reportedly continue Vanguard Zombies storyline, claims insider

Trusted scooper and CoD insider @CodLoreFacts recently dropped a post on X that featured a snippet from a video based on The Truth Lies website by Call of Duty.

For those unaware, one of the shots in the clip had a picture where the term 'Die Wahrheit Lugt!' is mentioned. It can be seen in the image below:

Screenshot from The Truth Lies website by Call of Duty. (Image via TheTruthLies/Activision)

Going by @CodLoreFacts' claim, it seems like Black Ops 6 Zombies will continue the storyline of Vanguard Zombies in some way. The scooper also shared a logo for Die Wahrheit (meaning The Truth), which was a faction seen in CoD Vanguard Zombies. Interestingly, this faction was also mentioned in Black Ops Cold War in an intel for its Outbreak mode.

So far, various rumors have suggested that Call of Duty 2024 will take place after the events of Black Ops Cold War. Thus, getting Die Wahrheit faction or other Vanguard elements back shouldn't come as a surprise. However, that's just a speculation based on the latest claim. Nothing can be confirmed unless there's an update from Activision through an official announcement.

Speaking more of CoD 2024 Zombies, it's rumored to feature a round-based experience once again. Additionally, the content is expected to be made available during the early access period later this year ahead of a global release.

