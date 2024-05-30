Best Superi 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (Season 4)

Finding the best Superi 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 can be challenging, as it is a new SMG made available with the Season 4 update. This weapon was released alongside the Kar98k, one of the most iconic firearms in the franchise. The Superi 46 is a powerhouse in close-range battles, making it perfect for MW3 multiplayer.

The gun is perfect for aggressive gameplay and allows players to confidently rush enemies. According to its official description, it is a "pistol-carbine chambered in 4.6x30mm, featuring a skeletonized, lightweight frame designed for high impact at close ranges, accuracy, and manageable recoil even at extended ranges."

To fully utilize the weapon's potential, you need the best loadout for it, including the right attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best Superi 46 attachments in Modern Warfare 3

Superi 46 stats in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of attachments that would be perfect for the Superi 46 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3:

Recommended build

Barrel: Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

Ammunition: 4.6mm High Grain

Stock: Rescue-9 Stock

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This build is designed to improve recoil control, mobility, and damage output, allowing for effective run and gun engagements with enemies on the battlefield.

The Atoll-Z4 Suppressed Barrel is a valuable addition to the build, enhancing recoil management, firing aim stability, and gun kick control while also providing sound suppression. This option has some drawbacks, which the other attachments will balance out.

The FTAC MSP-98 Handstop underbarrel further stabilizes the weapon, reducing vertical recoil and improving your control over it while also boosting mobility.

The 4.6mm High Grain ammunition increases bullet velocity and damage range. This counteracts the drawbacks of the barrel attachment.

The Rescue-9 Stock is also important in enhancing mobility, increasing movement speed, sprint capabilities, and recoil control.

Lastly, the 40-round magazine ensures ample ammunition for sustained engagements without frequent reloading.

Best Superi 46 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Modern Warfare 3

Here are the best loadout perks and equipment for this SMG in Modern Warfare 3:

Perks

Vest: Assassin

Assassin Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Mag Holster

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the Superi 46 in Modern Warfare 3

Superi 46 in MW3 (Image via Activision)

To unlock the Superi 46 SMG in MW3, you must complete Sector 20 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. However, simply unlocking the weapon is not enough; you must play matches in either MW3 or WZ to increase its level. The Superi 46 SMG can be leveled up to 21, and doing so is essential to fully customize the weapon with various attachments.

