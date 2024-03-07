Cheech and Chong, Snoop Dogg, and Devin Booker are reportedly coming as Warzone and MW3 Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will reportedly get iconic cultural figures such as Cheech and Chong, Snoop Dogg, and Devin Booker as Operators. While the addition of these characters will offer a fresh perspective and a much-needed change of pace in the games, this information was shared by unofficial sources like COD Warfare All the news.

This article will talk about rumored upcoming Operators and another potential piece of Season 3 content:

Warzone and MW3 Operators to reportedly get Devin Booker, Snoop Dogg, Cheech, and Chong in Season 3

This tweet provides an intriguing insight into potential additions for Warzone and MW3. The information provided in the tweet has not been confirmed by Activision or any of the developers.

While Snoop Dogg is no stranger to Call of Duty, having previously appeared in the franchise, Cheech, Chong, and Devin Booker could be making their debut in this franchise through MW3 and WZ. That said, details about the specific roles and abilities of these new Operators are limited.

Apart from the appearance of these iconic characters, the tweet provides a list of things that could arrive in Season 3 Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. The post mentions numerous changes and enhancements that players can expect. It serves as a teaser for the upcoming content drop, building anticipation and excitement.

The tweet hints at the addition of three new executions: Buzzsaw, Wonton, and Brownie. These are anticipated to include new animations and finishing moves that players can use against their opponents, adding variety and flair to combat. Two other Operators are mentioned in the tweet as well, Lambda and Kappa.

In the multiplayer section of the game, the tweet alludes to the addition of Dauntless Boots and Squad Rage. These could be anything, including new equipment, game modes, perks, and abilities.

Several other fresh features are highlighted for Warzone in the post, which include biometric scans, Rebirth Island, specialists, power cards, squad rage, and payment phones. These changes could bring new gaming features, locales, and objectives to Warzone, keeping the experience fresh and entertaining for gamers.

For Zombies, the post references Rift Object Speed and Rift Object Vision. These could be new upgrades or skills that players gain to improve their performance and survival.

Lastly, the X post mentions several new weapons, blueprints, and bundles that will likely contain purchasable in-game content for players so that they can enhance their gameplay.

Overall, the tweet provides a glimpse into the wealth of content and updates could come in Season 3 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. From new executions and Operators to multiplayer enhancements and weapon additions, players have plenty to look forward to.

